[China Tech] Shanghai Hospital Initiates Novel Liver Cancer Therapy

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-gen robotics to homegrown apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

Zhongshan Hospital has pioneered an innovative therapy for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, the second most prevalent form of liver cancer, which can effectively prolong patient survival and reduce complications.

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma accounts for 10 to 15 percent of all liver cancer cases, with approximately 58,000 new cases reported annually in China, and its incidence continues to rise steadily.

The disease lacks obvious early symptoms and is highly prone to invading adjacent organs and nerves, as well as distant metastasis. As a result, most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, missing the window for effective intervention.

Surgery remains the primary treatment option; however, more than half experience postoperative recurrence, and the five-year survival rate following surgery stands at merely 25 to 40 percent.

"Our team spent five years developing a neoadjuvant therapy protocol administered before surgery to shrink tumors, enhance surgical outcomes, and extend the survival rate," explained Dr Fan Jia, the lead researcher of the study.

"This marks the world's first clinical research exploring neoadjuvant therapy – a preoperative cancer treatment designed to reduce tumor size and improve therapeutic efficacy for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. It is a high-level, evidence-supported piece of research."

The New England Journal of Medicine published the research on Thursday.

The team established a comprehensive regimen combining chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy to guarantee both treatment effectiveness and safety. A total of 11 domestic hospitals participated in the world's first multicenter research on neoadjuvant therapy for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

Among patients receiving this novel therapy, the risk of death decreased by 57 percent, 55 percent achieved significant tumor regression, and the risk of recurrence declined by 31 percent.

"Relative to its clinical benefits, the incidence of adverse events is only 26 percent, and all side effects are mild and manageable, such as skin rashes and thyroid dysfunction," noted Dr Huang Xiaoyong, a member of the research team.

"No severe adverse events have been reported. This therapy has been implemented in routine clinical practice, and expatriate patients who meet the eligibility criteria can also receive it."