[First in Shanghai] Retail is Becoming an Experience, Not Just a Store

First in Shanghai is a series documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast, and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we'll explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means. Here are some of the latest "first stores" launched in the city.

ANTA Market | 安踏市集 ANTA Market has transformed the traditional sports stores into immersive spaces for sports, lifestyle, and discovery. At the entrance, recycled equipment sculptures depict athletes jumping, sprinting, and swinging a racket. Shooting sports, basketball, training, and footwear areas, cafés, light snacks and pet products make it worth staying. The market allows customers to stay put and enjoy sports rather than just buying goods. Address: 1/F, GATE M West Bund Dream Center, 2266 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2266号西岸梦中心1层

Credit: Fan Chiyu

Tiny Monster | 甜尼怪兽 Tiny Monster frozen yogurt is bringing lighter desserts to Shanghai. Infused with naturally fermented probiotics, this frozen yogurt is smooth and low in fat and sugar. Customers can make a cup of frozen yogurt with their preferred flavor, fresh fruit, foreign nuts, baked goods, and gourmet sauces at this self-service shop. Every item is priced by weight. Mix, match, and customize your own frozen yogurt! Address: B1, Cloud Nine Shopping Mall, 1018 Changning Rd 长宁路1018号中山公园龙之梦城市生活中心B1层

Credit: Fan Chiyu

Xiezi | 写字台 This new cultural and creative store, inspired by traditional Chinese gardens, delivers Chinese aesthetics to the heart of the city. Moon-shaped gates, blue-green arching ceilings, and warm wooden displays create a relaxing shopping experience. The store sells calligraphy, handmade crafts, seals, bookmarks, ornamental artworks, and fabric accessories. Traditional ink and modern innovation meet in this tranquil spot. Take a brush and practice Chinese calligraphy in the store. Address: B1, PRISMA, 1188 Zhangyang Rd N. 张杨北路1188号新嘉中心B1层

Credit: Fan Chiyu

Dajichaye Tea | 大吉茶也 This new tea brand treats each cup of tea as "liquid perfume," creating fruit tea with layers of flavor that spread from top to base notes like perfume. The sleek store décor and refined packaging reflect the fragrance-inspired philosophy, making a basic drink sensual. The brand's tagline, "Nature follows its course, blessings find you," symbolizes green tea's roots in mountains and fields. The menu is secret, but teasers promise excellent fruit teas created with premium ingredients and processes. Address: B1, K11 Shopping Art Center, 300 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路300号 K11艺术购物中心B1层