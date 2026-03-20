Shanghai's Spring 2026 Debut Season is Packed to the Brim

Shanghai has officially launched its Spring 2026 Debut Season – a citywide program running from March to May, featuring 38 major integrated projects across culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions. The program includes 14 core events and 24 key events, spanning five major sectors: cultural arts, retail promotions, tourism festivals, sporting events and the exhibition economy. Each month brings a different lineup. We've put together a monthly guide for you – worth saving, noting down and sharing with friends.

Credit: Ti Gong

March: Engines Roar, Kicking Off the 'Debut' Season Key events include: 2026 Checkered Flag Carnival: March 8-March 15

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix: March 13-March 15

Shanghai Auto Culture Festival: March 13-May 5

2026 Shanghai Rural Spring Tour Season ("Enjoy Blossoms, Embrace Spring Together") – covering nine agriculture-related districts, combining flower landscapes with countryside experiences: March 15-May 15

The 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival: March 26-April 12

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026: March 29-April 3

Shanghai Fashion Week: March, October

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Credit: Ti Gong



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Shanghai Fashion Week Credit: Ti Gong



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As part of the lively 2026 Shanghai Rural Spring Tour Season, suburban Qingpu Distrcit has rolled out a spring program running from March to June. Previous editions have drawn over 100,000 visitors. Expect a mix of activities, from a photography competition to a hydrangea festival, plus the debut of Shanghai's first Nordisk Campsite (by Nordisk Village), opening in late April. Set across 2.67 hectares, this Nordic-style campsite sits among blooming hydrangeas, offering a fresh take on Jiangnan-style outdoor living – combining camping, flower viewing, food and hands-on workshops in one seamless, all-in-one escape.

Above and below: Spring program in Qingpu District Credit: Ti Gong



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April: A Month of Theater, Sports and Citywide Festivities April brings a rich lineup of theatrical performances, gathering both established masters and rising talents from China and abroad. Racing excitement returns, and the Table Tennis Festival takes over the city. Key events include: Table Tennis Festival 2026: April 12-August 8

The 34th Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award Series: early April-end of May

Shanghai Sailing Open 2026: April 16-19

Shanghai International Flower Show 2026: April 18-May 10

Volvo China Open 2026: April 23-26

Shanghai Jing'an Theatre Festival 2026: April 23-May 31

China Touring Car Championship (CTCC) – Shanghai Jiading Round: April 24-26

Longhua Temple Fair 2026: April 30-May 5

Shanghai Cruise Culture and Tourism Festival 2026: April 30-May 20

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Shanghai Jing'an Theatre Festival 2026 Credit: Ti Gong

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Credit: Ti Gong



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Not to be missed, the 2026 Shanghai Jing'an Theatre Festival will feature 22 curated productions, bringing together top international works and delivering nearly 100 high-quality performances. Over 85 percent will be China premieres, alongside 30+ stages across the city, 20+ theater hotspots, and more than 400 immersive shows. For motorsport fans, the CTCC – a national-level racing series with over 20 years of history – returns with nearly 200 top drivers from China and abroad set to compete. Golf fans have something to look forward to as well. The Volvo China Open 2026 will take place from April 23 to 26 at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club, bringing together 156 top players from around the world. With a total prize pool of US$2.75 million, it is one of the highest-ranking international men's professional golf tournaments on the Chinese mainland in terms of world ranking points.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Volvo China Open 2026 Credit: Ti Gong



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May: Trendy, Romantic, and Full of Energy May is all about lifestyle, creativity, and atmosphere. The International Coffee Culture Festival fills the city with aroma, while major international sports events and youth-driven experiences bring the vibe to life. Expect everything from illustration fairs to music and fireworks shows. If you're in Shanghai, these are must-do events: Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai 2026: May 1-3

Shanghai Illustration Art Fair 2026: May 1-3

Ambience Synesthesia Live Performances: May 1-4

"Shenlang" Music Festival: May 2

Shanghai Jinshan City Beach International Music Fireworks Show: May 2 & 4

Archery World Cup – Shanghai Stage: May 5-10

Inaugural Showcase of Plum Blossom Award-Winning Chinese Theatre Performances: May 21-31

Chenshan Concert on the Green Music Festival: May 23-24

China Tourism Day: May-June

5-5 Shopping Festival: May-early July

International Coffee Culture Festival: May-June

Ambience Synesthesia poster Credit: Ti Gong



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Chenshan Concert at the Green Music Festival will create a fully immersive, park-wide artistic experience by linking main stages, smaller stages, and interactive spaces throughout the venue, allowing the charm and therapeutic power of classical music to flow into every corner. The Shanghai Illustration Art Fair 2026 will feature five themed exhibition zones, along with artist signing sessions and live creation areas, offering visitors the chance to interact directly with well-known illustrators.

Chenshan Concert at the Green Music Festival Credit: Ti Gong



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Season Highlight: 'Flower + Tourism' Integration One of the biggest highlights this year is the integration of floriculture and tourism, blending culture, commerce, tourism, sports, exhibitions, and agriculture. Through May 15, Shanghai introduces its first "1+N+X" spring outing and flower tourism model, covering the nine districts of Pudong, Baoshan, Minhang, Jiading, Jinshan, Songjiang, Qingpu, Fengxian and Chongming. The program features: 50 key agri-cultural tourism events

55 curated routes

Festivals such as cherry blossom, peach blossom, pear blossom, wisteria, and Flower Goddess Festival Visitors can also experience intangible cultural heritage, local customs, and village life.

Flower Goddess Festival Credit: Ti Gong



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Rapeseed Flower Festival Credit: Ti Gong



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Cherry Blossom Festival in suburban Songjiang District Credit: Ti Gong



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And There's More… The season also includes year-round events that are just as worth checking out: Global Taste in Shanghai

Sleep No More

ERA

Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra Concert Season All ensuring there's never a dull moment throughout the year.

Special Highlights The immersive music show "Arcane" premiered globally in Shanghai on March 10, with at least five performances per week from March to May. Shanghai Disney Resort kicked off its 10th Anniversary Celebration on March 20, with three upgraded shows. Legoland Shanghai Resort will launch its Monkie Kid-themed events in mid-to-late April. Global Taste in Shanghai will roll out Spain, Mexico, and Brazil-themed culinary events from March to May, taking your taste buds around the world.