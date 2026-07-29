Why Everyone Can't Stop Squeezing Squishies

Following Labubu's global success, Squishies – soft, colorful, and infinitely squeezable – are the next Chinese toy sensation. From TikTok to Instagram, these soft toys have become commonplace. Their appeal indicates a widespread change in consumer culture toward little moments of comfort and emotional connection. As Chinese Squishy brands spread internationally, a simple squeeze becomes a new toy market opportunity.

From 'Kawaii' culture to a global trend Squishies are not a new invention born overnight. The soft, squeezable toys have existed for years, evolving from a niche novelty into a global trend through the rise of social media. The modern Squishy craze can be traced back to Japan. In the early 2000s, Japanese manufacturers began experimenting with a special polyurethane (PU) slow-rising foam, creating toys shaped like slices of bread, toast, doughnuts, fruits and animals. Blending with Japan's distinctive "kawaii" (cute) culture, these designs helped define the squishy aesthetic that remains popular today. But it was social media that transformed Squishies from a niche novelty into a global phenomenon. In 2010, US toy company Schylling launched NeeDoh, a small toy designed to help people relax. At first, it was just a simple item sold near store checkout counters. Years later, TikTok users began sharing ASMR videos of themselves squeezing the toy, and it suddenly became a viral hit. Some videos even gained hundreds of millions of views. The online craze soon translated into real-world demand. In some US stores, customers lined up to buy the toy, and toys that once sold for US$3 to US$12 were resold for over US$25.

Why are 'Squishies' so popular? Emotional value is the key selling point. Unlike traditional toys, Squishies are not just selling a product – they are selling an emotional experience. The soft texture of slow-rising foam and repetitive squeezing offers instant relaxation and reduces anxiety. Rising living costs, workplace pressure, and daily life demands have left more adults exhausted and overwhelmed in today's fast-paced society. As digital entertainment becomes more popular, people are returning to tangible items that provide comfort, relaxation, and calm. Affordable and easy to use, Squishies have become a reflection of this growing global emotional economy. For many consumers, a few minutes of squeezing the soft toys during a work or study break offers a small moment of relaxation and helps restore focus.

Social media amplified the healing effect The rise of Squishies would not have happened without short-video platforms. Squishies are naturally made for TikTok and Instagram Reels. Squeezing the toy, watching it change shape, and slowly returning to normal creates a satisfying ASMR experience that attracts viewers. Today, videos with the hashtag #squishy have received billions of views across social media platforms. At the same time, some Chinese brands are moving beyond traditional influencer marketing. They are creating their own social media channels and using livestreaming and online search to connect directly with consumers. Some brands have also adjusted their content for different markets, adding popular visual styles, playful captions, sound effects and retro-inspired designs to make their posts more attractive. Many consumers find out about Squishies through repeated exposure on social media and gradually become interested in buying them. Beyond being children's toys, Squishies are becoming collectible lifestyle items. Consumers take photos of them, share DIY ideas, and form online communities around their collections. Squishies are also appearing in cafes, cultural spaces and pop-up events, turning them into a new trend that combines emotional comfort, social sharing and youth culture.

From 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China' Much of the world's Squishy production is concentrated in regions such as Yiwu, Jinhua and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province, as well as Guangdong Province. China has a complete supply chain of raw materials, mold development, manufacturing, packaging, and global distribution. For years, international brands focused on product design and marketing, while Chinese factories mainly served as production partners. But that model is changing. Chinese companies have transitioned from solely OEM manufacturing to developing their own designs, intellectual properties, and consumer brands. This shift accelerated around 2020, as the growth of China's designer toy industry encouraged more companies to invest in brand development. Supported by China's flexible supply chains, brands can now move quickly from creative ideas and prototypes to large-scale production.

From viral products to global brands Shanghai-based brand Molynk is one example of this transformation. In 2025, Molynk launched its first pop-up store in Beijing and later expanded to cities including Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu and Xi'an. The brand has also entered overseas markets such as the United States, Japan and Spain. In 2026, it showcased its products at an event linked to the 68th Grammy Awards, further increasing its global visibility. Its signature product, the Molynk Squishy Cake, is priced at 299 yuan (about US$41). With unique designs and high quality, it offers a new take on traditional stress-relief toys. The product quickly gained overseas popularity, with TikTok videos generating well over 120 million views and monthly sales exceeding 3 million yuan.













Shanghai-based brand Molynk 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Online buzz has led to offline demand. Staff at Molynk's store in Xinhuiliu Mall in Shanghai's Xuhui District told CityNewsService that they get visitors from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and South Korea. Many discover the brand on social media before visiting the store.

At "Niemahaohe," another popular Squishy store on Yuyuan Road, dessert-themed Squishies are hot properties. During a recent visit, reporters saw several Korean tourists purchasing products. They said they had found the store on Instagram and TikTok. According to store staff, a Thai customer spent several thousand yuan on Squishies on a single visit and requested to be notified about new products. These examples show how Chinese Squishy brands are moving beyond manufacturing and gradually building emotional connections with consumers around the world.







"Niemahaohe," another popular Squishy store in Shanghai, features dessert-inspired Squishies with highly realistic designs. 4 Photos | View Slide Show