A Neighborhood Shaped by Connection and Community

Credit: Randall Photography

Born and raised in South Africa, Mikhaila Turner has spent the past several years calling Shanghai home. A natural storyteller at heart, she moves fluidly between worlds – captivating children with imaginative tales, and engaging wider audiences through fashion, content creation, and lived experience. When she's not crafting narratives, Mikhaila is building community. She is the co-founder of The Brunch Movement, a platform that brings women together over thoughtfully curated gatherings designed to spark connection and friendship. She also lends her voice to HerLab Toastmasters, where she inspires and empowers other women, one speech at a time. To stay grounded, Mikhaila turns to pilates and yoga – rituals that help her find balance amid a busy, creative life. From her South African roots to her life in Shanghai, she is driven by a simple yet powerful purpose: connecting people – through stories, over brunch, and in shared empowerment.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live in Zhongshan Park, in Changning District, which has been home for nearly three wonderful years. It's a lively, seamless blend of old and new Shanghai, centered around the park itself – a much-loved 20th-century green space with its iconic pagoda, maple trees, and lotus pond. The neighborhood is anchored by one of the city's most convenient transport hubs, with Metro Lines 2, 3, and 4, and surrounded by a dynamic commercial ring that includes Raffles City and Cloud Nine. It's neither a sleepy residential area nor purely commercial – rather, it's a beautifully balanced, well-connected, and green urban village.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? The best part is how effortlessly everything falls into place. Great food, excellent coffee, friendly neighbors, plenty of activities – and of course Zhongshan Park itself, where I often practice yoga with STAY Wellbeing. There's a real sense of convenience and community; you rarely need to go far to find what you're looking for. Sometimes I think about moving, but then I step outside, grab a coffee and flowers, print documents, pick up my dry cleaning – all in four easy stops – and suddenly, everything feels right. So yes, I think I'll stay a little longer.

Credit: Courtesy of STAY Wellbeing

What attraction here should not be missed? During this winter season, an ice rink has been set up right next to Raffles City (Gate 3, East, 1139 Changning Rd 长宁来福士东区广场商场3号门外) and it's such a fun addition to the neighborhood. It's quite affordable – half-price on weekdays, and around 150 yuan on weekends. And if, like me, you're a little more cautious about your knees these days, I highly recommend a visit to the local massage chain Zhengyuanyuan 郑远元专业修脚房( No. 12, 721 Wuyi Rd 武夷路721-12号). Think of it as a necessary investment in your ability to walk the next day.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? My absolute favorite is a spot right by home called Morning CC (101 Bldg A, 492 Anhua Rd 安化路492号A座101). I genuinely can't start my day without one of their lattes – it's a little ritual of mine and it's where I get to hang out with all the fur babies while planning the next brunch.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

Where should someone eat around here? The area has an incredible variety of cuisines, but my current go-to is a place called Su Man Xiang (B1,1018 Changning Rd 长宁路1018号龙之梦店地下一层). It's a vegetarian buffet-style restaurant, and the value is unbelievable – just 36 yuan, or 26 yuan with a membership. The food is fresh, flavorful, and it's become a real favorite.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? Zhongshan Park really does have everything. For fashion, Cloud Nine has my regular stops like Zara and Urban Revivo, but a recent exciting addition is Open Maxx (1/F, 890 Changning Rd 长宁路890号玫瑰坊1楼101) right at the corner of the park. It offers wonderful international brands – think Pinko, Scotch & Soda, Ports – at really reasonable discounted prices.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? For a relaxed yet lively atmosphere, Columbia Circle is always a great choice. Whether it's a late-night gelato or a glass of wine, you'll find something to enjoy in this creative hub. Personally, I love Naif Coffee Bistro (Unit 201, 203, Pool, 1262 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路1262号上生新所泳池二层201、203) – you can be sipping coffee one moment, and the next, enjoying a baked cheesecake with a glass of wine.

Credit: Mikhaila Turner

Have you made any new discoveries in your neighborhood lately? Yes, I recently discovered a lovely cafe called All Day Roasting Company (Room 508, Bldg 5, 168 Wuyi Rd 武夷路168号5楼508室). It's the perfect spot to read, work, or simply enjoy a fantastic cup of coffee. An added bonus – it's dog-friendly, which always brings an extra dose of joy. The owner is a delight and a real visionary, which is reflected in the beautiful, simplistic aesthetics and calming ambience of the place.