[Icymi]

Build Your Own Mini Street & Win a Custom Building Block Set

by Zhu Yile
April 13, 2026
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Build Your Own Mini Street & Win a Custom Building Block Set

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 103

This week's prize

Winners this week will enter into a draw for custom building block sets from City News Service. There are five spots available, and each winner will receive one set.

This series features mini city street scenes. Imagine piecing together tiny bricks with your own hands, watching lifelike little shops come to life right at your fingertips. As each completed shop connects with the next, a lively, bustling commercial street gradually takes shape.

The sets we're giving away come in a variety of styles, including a bridal shop girl, a barbecue joint, a fries shop, and more.

The designs are also very user-friendly, with easy-to-disassemble parts that make them fun to handle and play with. Though they're mini in size, they're fully detailed inside – everything you'd expect is there, just like real shops.

If you're great with your hands, these sets will be a breeze. And if you're not, that's even more reason to give them a try. They're not difficult at all – you can easily start here, and who knows, you might just become a building block pro one day!

Click here to start!

Build Your Own Mini Street & Win a Custom Building Block Set
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Prize: the custom building block sets

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Fu Rong

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In Case You Missed It...

Win Tickets to The Pearl's Great World Dream
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Win Tickets to The Pearl's Great World Dream
@ Zhu YileLineApr 30, 2026
Win a White Baseball Cap & Own the Street Style
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Win a White Baseball Cap & Own the Street Style
A chance to win a City News Service custom white baseball cap, the perfect finishing touch for your spring-summer street style.
Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
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Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
Enter now for a chance to score tickets and enjoy a fun day out with pets, deals and interactive experiences.
Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood
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Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood
Enter this week's draw for a chance to win beautifully crafted kaleidoscopes – just one turn brings a world of color, light and nostalgia to life.

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