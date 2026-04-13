Build Your Own Mini Street & Win a Custom Building Block Set

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 103

This week's prize

Winners this week will enter into a draw for custom building block sets from City News Service. There are five spots available, and each winner will receive one set.

This series features mini city street scenes. Imagine piecing together tiny bricks with your own hands, watching lifelike little shops come to life right at your fingertips. As each completed shop connects with the next, a lively, bustling commercial street gradually takes shape.

The sets we're giving away come in a variety of styles, including a bridal shop girl, a barbecue joint, a fries shop, and more.

The designs are also very user-friendly, with easy-to-disassemble parts that make them fun to handle and play with. Though they're mini in size, they're fully detailed inside – everything you'd expect is there, just like real shops.

If you're great with your hands, these sets will be a breeze. And if you're not, that's even more reason to give them a try. They're not difficult at all – you can easily start here, and who knows, you might just become a building block pro one day!

Click here to start!