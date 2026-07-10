Fortune Favors Quiz Winners: Win Yourselves an 18-Bead Lucky Bracelet

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 116

This week's prize

Five lucky participants this week would walk away from the lucky draw with an 18-bead lucky bracelet each.

A popular traditional accessory in Chinese culture, the bracelet is believed to bring positive energy. Each of the beads used is unique and represents a different meaning and symbol. The delicate design, coupled with its spiritual value, makes the bracelet a fashionable and meaningful accessory that can be worn daily, wherever you go.

Click here to start!