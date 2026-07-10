[Icymi]

Fortune Favors Quiz Winners: Win Yourselves an 18-Bead Lucky Bracelet

by Ethan Quek
July 10, 2026
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Fortune Favors Quiz Winners: Win Yourselves an 18-Bead Lucky Bracelet

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 116

This week's prize

Five lucky participants this week would walk away from the lucky draw with an 18-bead lucky bracelet each.

A popular traditional accessory in Chinese culture, the bracelet is believed to bring positive energy. Each of the beads used is unique and represents a different meaning and symbol. The delicate design, coupled with its spiritual value, makes the bracelet a fashionable and meaningful accessory that can be worn daily, wherever you go.

Click here to start!

  • The prize: an 18-bead lucky bracelet. A unisex accessory, it is suitable for everyone.

    Credit: Ethan Quek


  • Credit: Ethan Quek
2 Photos  |  View Slide Show

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Xu Qing

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