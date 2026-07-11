China Aerospace Shares Surge on Rocket Recovery, Tech Stocks Weak

China's first successful sea-based recovery of a rocket sent Chinese mainland aerospace stocks surging on Friday, but the rally wasn't strong enough to offset general weakness in tech shares. Investors remain wary about the stability of the "AI boom."

Midday on Friday, the first stage of the Long March 10B carrier rocket was reported to have been successfully recovered on an offshore platform, marking China's first successful controlled recovery of the first stage of a carrier rocket. By the close of trading, 40 plus aerospace-related shares surged by the daily trading limit, led by Aerospace Huanyu, Highlander, Tianwei Electronics and China Satellite.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index still declined 1 percent on Friday, while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 2.3 percent – largely due to profit-taking in tech shares. Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market 50 index slumped 5.5 percent, while the tech-heavy ChiNext in Shenzhen shed 4.4 percent on weakness in semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

"The global selloff of tech shares continues to impact the Chinese mainland investors," said Liu Chenmin, an analyst with GF Securities. "And ahead of corporate first-half results, investors will have to consider which shares to buy, sell or retain."