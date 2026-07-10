Airlines Offer Free Rebooking, Refunds as Typhoon Bavi Nears

Several Chinese airlines have rolled out fee-free change and refund policies for passengers flying to or from southeast Fujian and neighboring Zhejiang provinces as Typhoon Bavi approaches, with flights on Saturday and Sunday most affected.

Spring Airlines

• Tickets bought on or before noon, Thursday, for Spring Airlines (9C) flights in or out of Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou, Hangzhou or Ningbo, for travel dates July 11-12.

• Passengers can cancel before departure with no refund fee.

• Passengers can rebook, fee-free, to a Spring Airlines flight within 3 days before or after the original date; fare differences may still apply.

• Free rebooking is limited to one change per ticket.

• Does not apply to tickets already changed or refunded before noon, July 9.

China Eastern Airlines

• Tickets issued by China Eastern (ticket numbers starting with 781) with at least one unused segment to, from, or through Fujian or Zhejiang, such as Fuzhou, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Ningbo or Wenzhou.

• Applies to flights scheduled on July 11-12; other unused segments on the same ticket aren't date-restricted.

• Passengers who cancel or change plans from July 9 through the scheduled departure time are eligible.

• One free rebooking to a flight within 3 days before or after the original date.

• Unused segments can be refunded fee-free through the original booking channel, within the ticket's validity period.

Shanghai Airlines

• Same July 11-12 flight window and July 9 cancellation-eligibility start date as China Eastern's policy.

• One free rebooking to a flight within 3 days before or after the original date.

• Unused segments can be refunded fee-free through the original booking channel.

Passengers are advised to confirm their specific flight status and complete any changes through their airline's official app, website or customer service line before heading to the airport.