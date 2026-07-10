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[Quick News] Shanghai Issues Blue Alert for Typhoon Bavi

by Yang Jian
July 10, 2026
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[Quick News] Shanghai Issues Blue Alert for Typhoon Bavi
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A worker trims dead branches from a tree along the Bund to reduce storm damage as Typhoon Bavi approaches.

Shanghai issued a blue typhoon alert at 10am on Friday, the lowest of the city's four warning colors (blue, yellow, orange, and red), but enough to activate the flood control office's Level IV emergency response.

Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, was downgraded overnight from super typhoon to strong typhoon. As of 11am on Friday, it was located approximately 970 kilometers southeast of Nanhuizui at the tip of Pudong, moving northwest at 20 to 25 kilometers per hour toward the coast between Pingyang and Wenling in neighboring Zhejiang Province, where it is projected to make landfall Saturday night.

So How Windy Are We Talking?

Wind will build in stages. Saturday will bring force 5 gusting to 6-7 citywide, or force 5-6 gusting to 7 along the river and shore, strong enough to snap tiny branches and flip your umbrella inside out.

By Saturday afternoon, it would rise to force 6 gusting to 7-8 citywide, force 7 gusting to 8-9 near the waters, and keep climbing into Sunday and Monday, when tiny trees begin to fall and everything loose on a rooftop takes flight.

If you've got plants or gear on your balcony, take them inside.

Wind is the greater issue this time, not rain, but some places may still receive 40 to 70 millimeters of rain, with hourly rates reaching 40 millimeters.

One More Nice Day, Then...

Friday will be remain mild – mostly cloudy, stray showers, highs around 34 degrees. Clear skies will return around July 14-15, with highs climbing back to 35-36 degrees once Bavi clears out.

[Quick News] Shanghai Issues Blue Alert for Typhoon Bavi
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Workers reinforce a tree trunk with metal braces along the Bund ahead of Typhoon Bavi's arrival.

Trains Are Already Adjusting

Trains on the Shanghai-Kunming line will be suspended in phases from July 11 to 14 by China Railway Shanghai Group.

Refunds for cancelled trains are available online or at the station for 30 days. Check with 12306 before heading to the station.

So far, Pudong and Hongqiao airports are operating normally.

When to Tape Your Windows

Glass has a vibration frequency, and when wind strikes it, it can vibrate till it splits. According to Ma Xiaoxing, head forecaster at the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, it's worth taping windows if they face the wind directly or if you have doubts about the design of your building.

The best design is to tape an X across the glass, then add a vertical and horizontal line through the middle that extends to the window frame for support. Use cloth-based or textured tape – thin, transparent tape won't hold – and leave a few millimeters of slack instead of pushing firm.

Typhoon Weekend, In Short

– Bring everything from your balcony or rooftops inside – plants, drying racks, and AC covers.

– Tape windows in the X-plus-cross pattern if they face the wind.

– Stock a couple of days of water and food, and keep your phone charged.

– Check train and ferry schedules before leaving home.

– Avoid elevated roads, riverside walkways, and areas near construction sites or billboards once the wind picks up.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Hongqiao#Pudong#China Railway#Shanghai#Kunming
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