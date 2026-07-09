Metro Line 22 Welcomes its First Purple-and-Gold Carriages

The first trains of Shanghai Metro Line 22 have arrived, providing a preview of what commuters can expect when the long-awaited route opens.

The first seven trainsets arrived in Shanghai from a CRRC manufacturing site in Hunan Province and are being installed, tested, and commissioned at the Dongjing Road depot. Their arrival marks the official start of the line's vehicle delivery and testing phase.

Built to connect downtown Shanghai to Chongming Island, the trains blend modern rail technology with the island's ecology and Chinese culture.