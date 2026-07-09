Metro Line 22 Welcomes its First Purple-and-Gold Carriages
The first trains of Shanghai Metro Line 22 have arrived, providing a preview of what commuters can expect when the long-awaited route opens.
The first seven trainsets arrived in Shanghai from a CRRC manufacturing site in Hunan Province and are being installed, tested, and commissioned at the Dongjing Road depot. Their arrival marks the official start of the line's vehicle delivery and testing phase.
Built to connect downtown Shanghai to Chongming Island, the trains blend modern rail technology with the island's ecology and Chinese culture.
A moving ecological island
Chongming, China's largest alluvial island and a vital aspect of Shanghai's vision for world-class ecological development, inspired the trains' "ecological, dynamic, smart and shared" voyage.
As "a moving ecological island," the train was designed to give commuters a taste of Chongming before they arrived. The Siemens design team also worked on Shanghai Metro Line 4, London's new Piccadilly Line trains, and Munich's S-Bahn fleet.
Inspired by the Oriental Dragon
The exterior design incorporates China's most famous symbol, the "Oriental Dragon," and Chongming's natural scenery.
The trains feature a distinctive gold-and-purple color scheme, with purple serving as Line 22's signature color while gold symbolizes prosperity and echoes Chongming's golden rice fields and sunshine.
Dragon-scale textures along the sides of the cars, flowing decorative lines and a streamlined front end with illuminated purple contours create a futuristic appearance while paying tribute to traditional Chinese aesthetics.
Built for commuters and visitors alike
Line 22 will essentially serve both daily commuters and tourists visiting Chongming.
The layout includes dedicated family seating, priority seating, flexible seating areas, and foldable "tidal seats" that can be adjusted. During peak hours, some seats can be adjusted to create standing space, while off-peak services prioritize comfort. Folding seats make room for wheelchairs and strollers.
Half-height handrails will improve carriage visibility, and a semi-open driver's cab with curved, movable smart glass will increase passenger space and driver visibility.
Metro Line 22 will strengthen Shanghai's transit network and increase access between central Shanghai and Chongming Island, facilitating daily commuting. The arrival of the first trains signals that preparations have progressed to a new stage.
Editor: Xu Qing