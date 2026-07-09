Braving Bavi: Thunderstorms, Rain Lash Shanghai Ahead of Typhoon Landfall

Heavy thunderstorms struck Shanghai overnight on Thursday, with heavy rains disrupting people's daily commute in the morning. The thunderstorms and rain are a result of the strong gales brought by Super Typhoon Bavi as it barrels toward China's east coast.

I thought someone hit me in my sleep so i jolted awake; instead i was greeted by the howling winds and explosive thunder

Some of the netizens' comments on the thunderstorm that hit Shanghai in the wee hours of Thursday

The strong easterly winds from Bavi are expected to bring more rain. Expect frequent heavy rain and thunderstorms from Friday that will last through the weekend, according to the local meteorological bureau.

In the aftermath of the thunderstorm, the weather remained cloudy for the rest of the day. The mercury dipped slightly, with the maximum temperature hitting 32 degrees Celsius. Humidity was hovering between 75 percent and 95 percent.

Meanwhile, the city has made preparations for the upcoming weather upheaval.

Construction works have been suspended across many projects, with efforts aimed at reinforcing fences around construction sites.

In Putuo District, locals have set up sandbags and water barriers around low-laying areas prone to flooding. In suburban Jiading District, trees are being pruned to reduce accidents from happening in the event of strong winds and heavy thunderstorms. The local council of suburban Fengxian District has identified old solar panels atop roofs that might be safety hazards and are looking to replace all of them before Shanghai bears the full brunt of the Bavi maelstrom.

As the super typhoon heads in a north-west direction from the Philippine Sea, it is expected to reach Taiwan on Friday with similar intensity. Taiwan as well as Zhejiang and Fujian provinces are expected to be the first of the Chinese regions to be lashed by heavy rainfall.