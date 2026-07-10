Entertainment for All: Next-Gen Silicon, AI Open New Doors for Gamers, Creators at BW2026

Bilibili World 2026 (BW2026) officially kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) today, drawing hundreds of thousands of gaming enthusiasts, anime fans, and cosplayers to the city's digital entertainment gala this summer. As a cornerstone of the ongoing Shanghai Anime Month, the three-day event has increasingly evolved from a community gathering into a premier showcase for cutting-edge consumer hardware and artificial intelligence tools tailored for next-generation players and creators.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Spark chip and cards from Nvidia Taking center stage in Hall 5, Nvidia hosted the Chinese mainland consumer debut of its highly anticipated RTX Spark superchip. Built as an Arm-based system-on-chip (SoC) and advanced Windows computing platform, the RTX Spark is custom-engineered to power on-device AI development, heavy content creation and high-fidelity gaming. RTX Spark features 20-core high-performance CPU, Blackwell RTX GPU, supporting 1 Petaflop AI performance for Windows platforms.

Credit: Dong Jun / China Biz Buzz

The on-site showcase featured live demonstrations of the Spark architecture operating on a Lenovo laptop, handling an over-90GB ultra large real-time rendered Unreal Engine 5 scene and running smooth gameplay of NetEase's action blockbuster "NARAKA: BLADEPOINT." The chip aims to democratize hardware-heavy AI tasks. The American firm confirmed a widening localized software ecosystem, with major Chinese developers like NetEase, Perfect World, Tencent and Hoyoverse. Nvidia also showcased a variety of custom-built graphic cards, PCs and launched on-site flash sales of its flagship GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, priced at 8,299 yuan (US$1,220).

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Gaming innovation and cooling demands Chinese hardware vendor Colorful Technologyalso made waves in Hall N3, showcasing its premium iGame product ecosystem. The lineup featured high-end graphics cards, enthusiast motherboards, AI PCs and PC cases with sleek and wireless design and liquid cooling. As power-hungry AI workloads expand, thermal management has become a critical consumer focus. Colorful emphasized its upgraded liquid-cooling systems, designed to handle the intense thermal profiles of modern high-performance rigs. Advanced liquid cooling offers higher thermal dissipation efficiency suit for enthusiast systems running at or above 200 watts, a Colorful staff said at the booth. In the same hall, Sony showcased an upgraded "Blue" DualSense wireless controller for the PlayStation 5, which will officially launch in China on July 30. Visitors can test its advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which translate in-game actions – ranging from environmental textures to the distinct recoil of weapons – into nuanced physical vibrations. The Japanese company's booth capitalizes on domestic cultural momentum, hosting live cosplay stages featuring characters from the Chinese hit "Black Myth: Wukong." Concurrently, an official "Black Myth: Wukong" pop-up store made its debut at BW2026, drawing massive crowds, keen to purchase exclusive merchandise, character models, stylized T-shirts and traditional fans.

AI-powered entertainment for the mass On the software front, Tencent and Ubisoft took center stage to showcase Just Dance: Party, an AI-powered mobile adaptation of the rhythm franchise. Distributed domestically by Tencent following its July rollout, the game eliminates the need for expensive external cameras or console peripherals. By leveraging advanced mobile motion-sensing technology via a standard smartphone camera, the title delivers an accessible, high-fidelity dance-matching experience. Tencent representatives highlighted that the game focuses heavily on cross-generational accessibility, blending viral pop music with deeply integrated local social features to target all age groups.