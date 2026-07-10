Typhoon Bavi: What's Closed, What's Delayed, and What the Wind Numbers Actually Mean?

Typhoon Bavi was still more than 1,000 kilometers from Shanghai, so Friday's weather stayed mild. That will change fast: the worst of it hits on Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, and the city has already started shutting things down.

Credit: Imaginechina

How Strong Is "Strong?" Most of Shanghai will see gusts of force 8-9 this weekend – strong enough to make holding an umbrella pointless and walking a genuine effort. Near tall buildings and along the coast, gusts climb to force 9-11: standing still without something to hold onto gets hard, and loose rooftop debris becomes a real hazard. Landfall is expected overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, somewhere between Xiangshan, neighboring Zhejiang Province, and Xiapu, southeast Fujian Province. Shanghai's southern coastal districts – Jinshan, Fengxian, Chongming – should prepare for the sharpest impact.