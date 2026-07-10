Typhoon Bavi: What's Closed, What's Delayed, and What the Wind Numbers Actually Mean?
Typhoon Bavi was still more than 1,000 kilometers from Shanghai, so Friday's weather stayed mild.
That will change fast: the worst of it hits on Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, and the city has already started shutting things down.
How Strong Is "Strong?"
Most of Shanghai will see gusts of force 8-9 this weekend – strong enough to make holding an umbrella pointless and walking a genuine effort.
Near tall buildings and along the coast, gusts climb to force 9-11: standing still without something to hold onto gets hard, and loose rooftop debris becomes a real hazard.
Landfall is expected overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, somewhere between Xiangshan, neighboring Zhejiang Province, and Xiapu, southeast Fujian Province.
Shanghai's southern coastal districts – Jinshan, Fengxian, Chongming – should prepare for the sharpest impact.
Closures and Postponements
Theme Parks
• Shanghai Disney Resort: Operating normally for now, but select outdoor attractions and shows – Mickey's Storybook Express, The Heart of Magic castle show and Summer Beats Celebration – may be suspended if weather worsens. ILLUMINATE! may run without fireworks or may be canceled outright. Ticket holders for July 10-13 can rebook or get refund through their original purchase channel.
• LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort: Also open as normal, but the outdoor LEGO Play Festival area closes July 11-12 as a precaution. Ticket holders for those dates can seek refund or reschedule. Hotline: 400-088-9988.
Sports
• Bund Football Carnival: Ended early, wrapping up on Wednesday at 10pm at Waitanyuan Culture Plaza. Everything after is canceled.
• Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Festival: Due to start on July 11, delayed with no new date yet.
• Jiading street football qualifiers: July 11 round moves to July 19. The July 18 matches go ahead as planned, giving teams a doubleheader weekend.
Outdoor Recreation
• Jinshan City Beach, coastal grasslands and the stadium are all shut until further notice.
• Pet-Friendly Kayak Invitational, Yinxiang Lake, Nanxiang Town, Jiading District: Pushed from July 12 to July 19.
• Yangtze Estuary Summer Water Fun Season nautical parade, Baoshan District: Shifts from July 11 to July 18.
• Belgian Food Festival, Shanghai Sea World, Baoshan District: Originally July 10-12, now runs July 17-19.
• Daning Park Lotus Festival: Originally July 11-26, postponed entirely to July 18-August 2. All programming and perks carry over unchanged.
"World Tree Realm" Exhibition, Shanghai Greenhouse Garden
• Maya-themed music show: Moves from July 11 to July 18.
• Costumed NPC interactions: Canceled July 11-12, resuming July 14, 10am-1pm and 3-6pm.
Yuyuan Garden Malls
• Anime cosplay parade (July 11): Postponed, no new date set.
• Hualian Velvet Flower heritage salon: Moves from July 12 to July 19.
• Inflatable Hualian installation, Biling Building: Taken down until weather improves.
The BFC Bund Finance Center
• Butterbear Sugar Rush Festival: Shifts from July 11-12 to July 18-19; gift redemption follows the same dates at BFC South.
• Ice cream truck and terrace concerts: Suspended.
• Outdoor Butterbear sculptures: Come down through July 12, some relocated indoors. The bakery pop-up stays open.
Century Square
• Weekend concerts: Suspended, new schedule pending.
Sinan Mansions
• Sinan Book Club (July 11): Moves to September, exact date to come.
Editor: Xu Qing