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Four Football League Matches in City Postponed Due to Typhoon

by Ma Yue
July 10, 2026
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Due to the impact of the incoming Typhoon Bavi, four football matches scheduled in Shanghai this weekend have been postponed. They include two Chinese Super League (CSL) home fixtures involving Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai Port.

According to the Shanghai Meteorological Observatory, the city will experience heavy winds and torrential rain from tomorrow night through Sunday. In line with the municipal flood control and typhoon prevention requirements, all outdoor large-scale sporting events must be suspended during the typhoon period.

As a result, the Shanghai Football Association has announced the postponement of four home matches in the current professional league season for the Shanghai division.

They are: the CSL match between Shanghai Shenhua and Beijing Guo'an tomorrow, and the China League Two match between Shanghai Port Fusheng Jingkai and Shanxi Chongde Ronghai on the same day; as well as the CSL match between Shanghai Port and Dalian Yingbo on Sunday, and the U20 league match between Shanghai Shenhua U20 and Shenzhen Xinpengcheng U20.

The rescheduled dates will be announced separately by the Chinese Football Association. Ticket holders are advised to check the original ticket purchase channels for refund and exchange arrangements.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai#Beijing#Shenzhen#Dalian
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