[Icymi]

Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood

by Zhu Yile
April 3, 2026
Share Article:
Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 102

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw to win a custom-designed kaleidoscope by City News Service. There are six prizes available, with one for each winner.

This kaleidoscope features a soft, elegant design, blending gentle shades of purple, blue, and pink. The materials inside have been carefully refined through countless adjustments, and each mirror angle has been precisely calculated to create a perfect interplay of light and patterns. When you look through it, you'll discover a whole new world – just give it a turn, and enjoy endless surprises.

Who says kaleidoscopes are just for kids? When was the last time you played with one? Join this week's event for a chance to win one and rediscover a little piece of childhood joy.

Click here to start!

Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Prize: kaleidoscope (right)

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Your Very Own CNS Double-Decker Bus Awaits
FEATURED
[ICYMI]
Your Very Own CNS Double-Decker Bus Awaits
@ Zhu YileLineMar 27, 2026
100 Issues In – Win a Viennese Coffee Pop-Up Afternoon Tea for Two!
[Icymi]
100 Issues In – Win a Viennese Coffee Pop-Up Afternoon Tea for Two!
Celebrating Issue 100 with a giveaway – win a Viennese coffee pop-up afternoon tea for two in Shanghai.
Win a Sleek 360° Travel Phone Holder from City News Service!
[Icymi]
Win a Sleek 360° Travel Phone Holder from City News Service!
Win a compact, 360° phone holder for travel, work, or home.
Enter the Quiz to Win Design Shanghai 2026 Tickets
[Icymi]
Enter the Quiz to Win Design Shanghai 2026 Tickets
Enter the ICYMI contest and win tickets to Design Shanghai 2026 and explore global design.

Popular Reads

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton
1

The Risks to Your Eyes While Playing Badminton

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices
2

China New Energy Car Sales Rebound, With Help From High Fuel Prices

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact
3

China's Stock Markets Stumble as Investors Take Cover From War Impact

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image
4

Actors Body Hits Out At Rampant AI Cloning of Voice, Image