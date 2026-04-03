Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 102
This week's prize
Winners this week will be entered into a draw to win a custom-designed kaleidoscope by City News Service. There are six prizes available, with one for each winner.
This kaleidoscope features a soft, elegant design, blending gentle shades of purple, blue, and pink. The materials inside have been carefully refined through countless adjustments, and each mirror angle has been precisely calculated to create a perfect interplay of light and patterns. When you look through it, you'll discover a whole new world – just give it a turn, and enjoy endless surprises.
Who says kaleidoscopes are just for kids? When was the last time you played with one? Join this week's event for a chance to win one and rediscover a little piece of childhood joy.
Click here to start!
About the Quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Liu Xiaolin