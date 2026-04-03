Win a Dreamy Kaleidoscope and Relive Your Childhood

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 102

This week's prize

Winners this week will be entered into a draw to win a custom-designed kaleidoscope by City News Service. There are six prizes available, with one for each winner.

This kaleidoscope features a soft, elegant design, blending gentle shades of purple, blue, and pink. The materials inside have been carefully refined through countless adjustments, and each mirror angle has been precisely calculated to create a perfect interplay of light and patterns. When you look through it, you'll discover a whole new world – just give it a turn, and enjoy endless surprises.

Who says kaleidoscopes are just for kids? When was the last time you played with one? Join this week's event for a chance to win one and rediscover a little piece of childhood joy.

Click here to start!