Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 104

This Week's Prize

Winners this week will be entered into a lucky draw for tickets to The One Pet Show. There are eight spots available, and each winner will receive two tickets – perfect for bringing a friend or family member along to explore a world full of adorable pets.

One of Shanghai's biggest pet events, the 6th edition of TOPS, The One Pet Show 2026, is coming back this May, bringing together a huge mix of brands, products, and experiences all under one roof.

The exhibition is expected to span over 100,000 square meters, featuring more than 1,200 brands and attracting over 80,000 professional visitors.

With everything from everyday pet essentials to the latest in smart pet tech and lifestyle upgrades, it's a great chance to discover what's new in the pet world.