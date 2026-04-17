[Icymi]

Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets

by Zhu Yile
April 17, 2026
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Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 104

This Week's Prize

Winners this week will be entered into a lucky draw for tickets to The One Pet Show. There are eight spots available, and each winner will receive two tickets – perfect for bringing a friend or family member along to explore a world full of adorable pets.

One of Shanghai's biggest pet events, the 6th edition of TOPS, The One Pet Show 2026, is coming back this May, bringing together a huge mix of brands, products, and experiences all under one roof.

The exhibition is expected to span over 100,000 square meters, featuring more than 1,200 brands and attracting over 80,000 professional visitors.

With everything from everyday pet essentials to the latest in smart pet tech and lifestyle upgrades, it's a great chance to discover what's new in the pet world.

Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The One Pet Show 2026 poster

Date: May 9-10

Ticket Price: 40-50 yuan (US$5.8-7.3)

Please note:

If you win, the date of your ticket will be randomly assigned. Please plan your visit accordingly.

Click here to start!

Win Tickets to TOPS and Explore a World of Adorable Pets
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A scene from a previous edition of the event

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Liu Xiaolin

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In Case You Missed It...

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@ Zhu YileLineApr 30, 2026
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