Spring Wellness Comes Alive at Huacao's Community Health Fair
A lively Spring Health & Wellness Fair was held at the Huacao International Community Center on April 11.
Many expats joined the event, some bringing along their families and children, to experience traditional Chinese medicine firsthand and try out therapeutic massage and receive general health check-ups to better understand their well-being.
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A woman poses for a photo at a flower-decorated booth.Credit: Ti Gong
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The indoor space is also specially decorated and designed.Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Expats interact at the market.Credit: Ti Gong
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A woman trying her hand at golf.Credit: Ti Gong
The event aimed to foster a sustainable, health-focused global community by combining traditional Chinese medicine, public fitness, modern technology and community life.
It brought culture, business, tourism, sports and exhibitions together to make health truly resonate through diverse experiences.
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Community residents sign up for activities like yoga and baduanjin (a traditional Chinese wellness exercise).Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Various sports booths are set up outdoors.Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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People lining up to try an AI-powered health assessment machine.Credit: Ti Gong
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A booth featuring cognitive impairment screening technology.Credit: Ti Gong
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Residents preparing to undergo machine-based health checks under professional medical guidance.Credit: Ti Gong
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Police officers explaining how to identify legitimate food delivery vendors and avoid scams.Credit: Ti Gong
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A table tennis match in progress, with two women going head-to-head.Credit: Ti Gong
Brazil's Victor Aloo tried traditional Chinese therapeutic massage for the first time.
"It was great. I was feeling discomfort in my leg after playing soccer. I felt much better after the massage. The doctor's treatment relieved my pain, and they provided me with tips on warming up before playing."
Victor said that this was his first traditional Chinese medicine session. This experience reinforced his impression that Chinese culture and medicine are excellent. He arrived in Shanghai in January and found the city full of friendly people.
A series of professional sessions was arranged, including health lectures and first-aid training.
Several specialist doctors were invited to give talks, while Red Cross professionals conducted on-site demonstrations of AED emergency response techniques. Interested residents even had the chance to practice using AED devices themselves under professional guidance.
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A young boy at the health lectureCredit: Zhu Yile
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Attentive participants listening to a health talk.Credit: Ti Gong
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Attentive participants listening to a health talk.Credit: Ti Gong
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A Red Cross professional demonstrates how to use an AED for emergency response.Credit: Ti Gong
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After an AED training session, participants practice hands-on skills under the guidance of Red Cross professionals.Credit: Ti Gong
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"I come often to the community center and have been connected with it for almost three years," said Anitha Dinesh, who is from India.
"I live very close by. I'm interested in topics like health and wellness, and I was especially interested in traditional Chinese medicine. I'd like to meet the doctor to learn more about the herbs he mentioned."
Anais Borges from Venezuela found Shanghai a very convenient and vibrant city. She said she thoroughly enjoyed the lecture and had come all the way from Jing'an District to attend. In her view, community-based talks on health and wellness are highly meaningful, as topics like community rehabilitation and first aid are extremely practical in everyday life.
She actively takes part in community activities and is a member of the volunteer organization Shanghai Mamas, which organizes events across different areas. She recommends these activities to her friends, especially to mothers living in Shanghai, as many are looking to build friendships and cultivate a sense of community.
The event also featured an outdoor wellness market and a range of sports experiences at the community center, such as table tennis, basketball shooting, baduanjin and yoga.
Many girls dressed up in traditional Chinese attire to take part in ring toss games. For them, the joy wasn't about the small prizes, but the fun of participating.
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Girls in traditional costumes play ring toss game.Credit: Zhu Yile
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A group photo of themCredit: Ti Gong
Editor: Liu Xiaolin