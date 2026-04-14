Spring Wellness Comes Alive at Huacao's Community Health Fair

A lively Spring Health & Wellness Fair was held at the Huacao International Community Center on April 11. Many expats joined the event, some bringing along their families and children, to experience traditional Chinese medicine firsthand and try out therapeutic massage and receive general health check-ups to better understand their well-being.

Credit: Zhu Yile

A woman poses for a photo at a flower-decorated booth. Credit: Ti Gong

The indoor space is also specially decorated and designed. Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Zhu Yile

Expats interact at the market. Credit: Ti Gong

A woman trying her hand at golf. Credit: Ti Gong 2 Photos | View Slide Show

The event aimed to foster a sustainable, health-focused global community by combining traditional Chinese medicine, public fitness, modern technology and community life. It brought culture, business, tourism, sports and exhibitions together to make health truly resonate through diverse experiences.

Community residents sign up for activities like yoga and baduanjin (a traditional Chinese wellness exercise). Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Various sports booths are set up outdoors. Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

People lining up to try an AI-powered health assessment machine. Credit: Ti Gong

A booth featuring cognitive impairment screening technology. Credit: Ti Gong

Residents preparing to undergo machine-based health checks under professional medical guidance. Credit: Ti Gong

Police officers explaining how to identify legitimate food delivery vendors and avoid scams. Credit: Ti Gong

A table tennis match in progress, with two women going head-to-head. Credit: Ti Gong 7 Photos | View Slide Show

Brazil's Victor Aloo tried traditional Chinese therapeutic massage for the first time. "It was great. I was feeling discomfort in my leg after playing soccer. I felt much better after the massage. The doctor's treatment relieved my pain, and they provided me with tips on warming up before playing." Victor said that this was his first traditional Chinese medicine session. This experience reinforced his impression that Chinese culture and medicine are excellent. He arrived in Shanghai in January and found the city full of friendly people.

Credit: Zhu Yile

A series of professional sessions was arranged, including health lectures and first-aid training. Several specialist doctors were invited to give talks, while Red Cross professionals conducted on-site demonstrations of AED emergency response techniques. Interested residents even had the chance to practice using AED devices themselves under professional guidance.

A young boy at the health lecture Credit: Zhu Yile

Attentive participants listening to a health talk. Credit: Ti Gong

Attentive participants listening to a health talk. Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

A Red Cross professional demonstrates how to use an AED for emergency response. Credit: Ti Gong

After an AED training session, participants practice hands-on skills under the guidance of Red Cross professionals. Credit: Ti Gong







4 Photos | View Slide Show

"I come often to the community center and have been connected with it for almost three years," said Anitha Dinesh, who is from India. "I live very close by. I'm interested in topics like health and wellness, and I was especially interested in traditional Chinese medicine. I'd like to meet the doctor to learn more about the herbs he mentioned."

Credit: Zhu Yile

Anais Borges from Venezuela found Shanghai a very convenient and vibrant city. She said she thoroughly enjoyed the lecture and had come all the way from Jing'an District to attend. In her view, community-based talks on health and wellness are highly meaningful, as topics like community rehabilitation and first aid are extremely practical in everyday life. She actively takes part in community activities and is a member of the volunteer organization Shanghai Mamas, which organizes events across different areas. She recommends these activities to her friends, especially to mothers living in Shanghai, as many are looking to build friendships and cultivate a sense of community.

Credit: Zhu Yile

The event also featured an outdoor wellness market and a range of sports experiences at the community center, such as table tennis, basketball shooting, baduanjin and yoga. Many girls dressed up in traditional Chinese attire to take part in ring toss games. For them, the joy wasn't about the small prizes, but the fun of participating.