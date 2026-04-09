Yichuan's Bilingual Column Brings the Community Together

The official WeChat account "ZhangLiang Yichuan" launched its first bilingual column on April 11, 2025, featuring Chinese and English articles and videos in its Friday updates. The column focuses on cross-cultural topics, community news, event announcements, and Chinese traditional culture (including intangible cultural heritage) for Chinese and international residents. It is currently the only subdistrict-level official account in Shanghai offering bilingual content. The column already has over 150 bilingual posts and nearly 20 bilingual videos. It includes several featured sections such as "This is Yichuan," "Glimpses of Yichuan," "Visit Yichuan," "A Foreigner's View of Yichuan," and "Flavor of Yichuan," among others.

Credit: Zhu Yile

The Zhongyuan Liangwan City community in Yichuan, Putuo District, has over 1,000 foreign residents from 30 countries and regions. To strengthen the international community, this bilingual column will help them integrate into local life, participate in community governance, and benefit from community development. In Yichuan, foreign residents can access the following services: Stay informed about the latest policies related to foreign residents

Take part in daily activities and convenient community services

Join cultural events organized by the community, such as the Chrysanthemum Festival

Reserve and use community facilities

Foreign residents take part in various activities. Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Yichuan Subdistrict is also one of the founding members of the Shanghai International Community Information Service Alliance, launched by City News Service on April 30, 2024, to further enhance the city's capacity to serve its international communities. As part of this initiative, Yichuan also opened an offline CNS service point at the "1690 Party-Masses Service Center" to boost community services and engagement. The site offers international services, hosts events, and serves as a hub for foreign residents in and around the neighborhood.

A volunteer introduces the offline CNS service station in Yichuan at the 1690 Party-Masses Service Center. Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

An online community section dedicated to life in the Yichuan community is also available on the City News Service platform under its Community section. Users can register and join discussions, explore topics of interest, and connect with others. Those who are interested can also apply to become community moderators.

Credit: Zhu Yile

You can also scan the QR code to follow the official WeChat account. Stay tuned and keep an eye on this column!