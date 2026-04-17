[ChinaMaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Grain Rain

ChinaMaxxing is our semi-regular column where we skip the TikTok performance and go deeper. We cover the cultural facts, figures, quirks, seasons, holidays and whatever else actually matters if you want to understand how to live here rather than just visit. Solar terms that dictate when you should eat what. Lunar festivals nobody explains. Hyperlocal Shanghai traditions that have nothing to do with the Bund. The stuff that separates people who actually live here from people who are still tourists. Come China Maxx with us.

Grain Rain, when dampness descends By the time Grain Rain (谷雨 gǔyǔ) comes around in late April, Shanghai has crossed into that damp, in-between season where the air thickens with moisture and laundry takes three days to dry. The sidewalks stay faintly slick long after the rain has passed. Mold peeps out. Your hair isn't sure how to hair. Grain Rain, the sixth of the 24 solar terms, marks the tail end of spring. Here's what the next two weeks are likely to look like, according to tradition.

What it feels like right now Grain Rain typically begins between April 19 and 21 (this year, on the 19th), kicking off roughly two weeks of intensified precipitation before the Beginning of Summer (立夏 lìxià) solar term ushers in summer proper. In ancient agrarian China, farmers relied on these rains to soak the fields ahead of the summer heat. In modern Shanghai, it means checking the weather app obsessively, a maddening endeavor since temperatures hover in that narrow band where you're too warm in a jacket but also regret not bringing one. This is when Shanghai's humidity stops being shy. Moisture creeps into everything. Locals and long-time residents know to run dehumidifiers, leave closet doors slightly ajar, and accept that, for the next several months, any just-opened bag of potato chips now has a significantly shorter shelf life. The rain brings beauty too. The city's plane trees are in full leaf now, complemented by late spring blooms like peonies, wisteria and magnolia.

Credit: Imaginechina

Things people do (or used to do) during this term Traditionally, Grain Rain carried a few specific customs, though some have faded out of practice: Drinking Grain Rain tea: Drinking tea picked during Grain Rain was thought to clear heat from the body, improve eyesight and ease fatigue associated with the seasonal shift. Eating Chinese toon shoots: Fresh toon shoots (香椿 xiāngchūn), a spring vegetable from the Chinese mahogany tree, pop up in markets everywhere. It's earthy and aromatic, sometimes described as "pungent" – you either love it or you don't. Toon shoots are believed to strengthen the immune system ahead of summer, and are typically scrambled with eggs or blanched and tossed in a light dressing with silken tofu. They come and go quickly, usually disappearing within a few weeks.

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Offering sacrifices to Cangjie: Grain Rain coincides with a festival honoring Cangjie (仓颉), who, according to legend, invented Chinese characters. Scholars and calligraphers traditionally paid their respects. In present-day Shanghai, this mostly survives in cultural centers hosting calligraphy exhibitions or workshops. Admiring peonies: Peonies bloom around this time, and are even called "Grain Rain flowers" (谷雨花 gǔyǔ huā). Seeing them in full bloom is considered auspicious, and many Shanghainese make it a point to go see them at places like the Chenshan Botanical Garden, which has a dedicated peony garden with over 300 Chinese varieties, and the 78,000-square-meter Pudong Peony Garden. Preparing for mosquitoes: Post-Grain Rain humidity and rising temperatures create ideal breeding conditions. Smart city dwellers start prepping their mosquito defenses right about now. Sigh.

Credit: Imaginechina

The tea situation A bit more on this, for anyone who cares about tea: the period leading up to Grain Rain marks the peak of the spring harvest, particularly for green teas. Pre-Grain Rain tea (雨前茶 yǔqián chá) is generally prized for its balance – less delicate than Mingqian tea (harvested before Qingming Festival), but fuller in flavor and more durable across multiple infusions. While Mingqian teas are often treated as the most prestigious, Yuqian teas tend to offer a more robust profile, shaped by slightly warmer growing conditions that allow the leaves to develop more fully. So, this is when tea markets and shops begin to shift their offerings. In famous tea-producing regions like Hangzhou, farmers work quickly to complete the Longjing harvest before the term passes, and in Shanghai, you'll start to see fresh batches appearing more prominently, along with tastings and seasonal releases at teahouses.