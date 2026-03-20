[Weekend Escape] Just 1.5 Hours From Shanghai, the Sea at Ningbo

Ningbo, the oft-overlooked yet significant coastal city in the mountainous Zhejiang Province. Neighbor to tourism heavyweights Shanghai and Hangzhou, the Yangtze River Delta circle is stacked with hotspots of culture, cuisine and craft. Yet Ningbo, despite carrying 7,000 (yes, three zeroes!) years of history, is usually left behind by those planning travel routes through China… but that shouldn't be the case, and you'll find out why.

A Port City Built on Centuries of Trade Ningbo is consistently ranked as one of, if not the biggest, port on Earth, and this hasn't happened by accident. In fact, the city owes this accolade to its rich silk-road history, and those centuries of porcelain & silk commerce has helped shape its gastronomy, people and stories into today's megacity of 10 million.

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The Food The food? Fresh, light, and of course being a coastal port city – no shortage of seafood. If you like spice, you've come to the wrong place, because you won't find any here. But what you will find is some of China's best yellow croaker and fresh crab, cooked delicately with tastes of ginger and soy.

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Day One: Dongqian Lake

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Not least of which is Dongqian Lake, which is where you should start your adventure. The lake is so big it's split into three sections, and being roughly three times larger in circumference than Hangzhou's famous Xihe River, it makes the perfect place for a long cycle ride. Dotted around the lake are various boutique coffee shops tucked into old-style housing run by local ayis – the perfect place for a pit stop.

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If cycling is not your thing, no worries, because here hours can easily slip away with time spent reclining on the rooftops overlooking the misty lake, sipping on locally sourced teas. Don't be surprised to see air-dried fish hanging from spent fishing lines, swaying in the sea breeze outside homes and harborfront balconies – the local delicacy is extremely popular, more so around the new year festival period.

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Dinner: Yongshang Mingzao For dinner, you should try Yongshang Mingzao (甬上名灶), a famous seafood restaurant serving only the freshest of catches from the nearby lakes – but be warned, queues of 100+ tables are to be expected during peak times. If lucky enough to get a table, you'll be given a barcode scanner. Then, you'll browse the displays of splashing pools of crab, freshwater fish and other Ningbo delicacies, before scanning and returning to your chair. Your catch will be fished out with a net, cooked with the technique only 1,000 years could refine, and dished up with various side tofus & veggies. Expect to pay 100-150 yuan a head. Yongshang Mingzhao (Ningbo Culture Square branch) Opening hours: 10:30am-1pm, 5pm-9pm Address: Bldg 1, 1999 Zhongshan Rd E., Yinzhou District, Ningbo 宁波市鄞州区中山东路1999号二区1号楼 After Dinner: Ningbo Culture Square If a post-walk dinner is your thing, then you're in exactly the right spot. Ningbo Culture Square (Tianyi Square) is on the doorstep, the premier downtown commercial and entertainment area. Think fountains, sculptures, street markets and international shopping.

Getting There Shanghai and Ningbo are about 150-200km apart, and there are several convenient ways to make the journey: Train: The fastest and most popular option. Trains run frequently between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Ningbo Station, taking roughly 1.5 to 2 hours. The G-class trains are the fastest. Tickets are affordable (46 yuan/US$6.7 up to 450 yuan for business class on a G-class train) and easy to book via the 12306 app, Trip.com app (if you book with Trip.com, make sure you select "Shanghai Any" so it covers all train stations), or WeChat app:

Credit: Harvey Charles