Child Survives 7-Story Fall After Landing on BMW in Central China

A primary school pupil survived a fall from the seventh floor of a residential building in central China after landing on a parked BMW, which cushioned the impact, Red Star News has reported. Police in Hengyang, Hunan Province, said the child was receiving hospital treatment and was not in life-threatening condition. The BMW's owner, surnamed Zhou, said he discovered a shattered sunroof when he went to drive to work at 7am on September 7. He called the police and was then told that a child had fallen from the building and landed on his car.

Zhou said the child's family told him the boy had been sleepwalking and slipped through security bars on a seventh-floor window. He added that he had not independently verified their account. The child's father declined to comment. Video posted by Zhou showed the damaged car parked beneath an apartment block, with its sunroof caved in and a pink school bag inside. Zhou said a series of coincidences had placed the vehicle beneath the building that morning. He does not usually drive home, but had done so because it was the weekend. He would normally park in a garage, but left the BMW outside after his father occupied the indoor space.