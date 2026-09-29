Chinese Scrap Collector Receives US$59,000 in Back Pension Payments

A 71-year-old man in central China who spent more than two decades living by collecting scrap has received more than 420,000 yuan (US$59,000) in pension payments after authorities discovered he had been eligible for benefits for years, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported yesterday.

The man, surnamed Ru, previously worked for a state-owned company in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, for more than 30 years. After being laid off under a buyout arrangement, he quickly spent the compensation he received and later began wandering and collecting recyclable waste for a living.

Ru remained in that situation for about 21 years.

He had mistakenly believed that after losing his job, he needed to continue making pension contributions on his own until retirement age before he could receive benefits. Because he could not afford the payments, he assumed he had lost his pension eligibility and never applied.

That changed in 2025, when social assistance workers in Changde City contacted him and reviewed his employment history. They found that his more than three decades of service, including years counted as deemed pension contributions, meant he had already exceeded the minimum contribution requirement.