[News]
Changchun

Chinese Student Found Dead in South Korea, Murder Suspect Arrested

by Guo Jiayi
August 25, 2026
Share Article:
Chinese Student Found Dead in South Korea, Murder Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old Chinese woman who went missing while visiting South Korea to collect her graduation certificate has been found dead, and police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder, Jiupai News reported.

Gyeongsan Police Station arrested the man at about 7:29pm on Tuesday in Gyeongsan, according to Yonhap News Agency. Officers subsequently found the woman's body at the suspect's home in Hayang, Gyeongsan.

The woman had recently completed a graduate program at Daegu Catholic University and returned to South Korea on August 14 to collect her certificate before starting a job in China.

She had booked a flight from Incheon to Changchun for August 23.

Her family had remained in daily contact with her, but their final video call took place late on August 19. A friend said he last saw her the following evening, when she left his home with a suitcase and planned to stay at a hotel in Daegu.

Police said her last confirmed movements were near Dongdaegu Station on the night of August 20.

The suspect, who was an acquaintance of the woman, reported her missing to police on August 21, according to Yonhap.

After repeated calls and messages went unanswered, the family hired a local lawyer and sought help from the Chinese Consulate-General in Busan.

Police began to suspect the man while questioning him about the missing-person report after finding parts of his account suspicious, Yonhap reported.

Police plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and approximate time of death. They are also questioning the suspect about his possible motive and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Police also plan to search the suspect's home and other locations for additional evidence, while declining to provide more details as the investigation continues.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Changchun
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Blinded as a Child, Chinese Student Tops National Exam for Disabled Candidates
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Blinded as a Child, Chinese Student Tops National Exam for Disabled Candidates
@ ShineLineJun 24, 2026
[Hai Streets] Strolling Through Huaihai's Golden Age One Block at a Time
[General]
[Hai Streets] Strolling Through Huaihai's Golden Age One Block at a Time
Follow this walk to taste, read and wander through the city's living history, where legendary eateries, architecture and culture still shape daily life.
Shifts in Chinese Pharma Industry Influence Bets by Stock-Pickers
[Biopharma]
Shifts in Chinese Pharma Industry Influence Bets by Stock-Pickers
Drugmakers pursuing new therapies and overseas deals profit most as the government seeks to shed China's reputation as nothing more than a generic producer.
From Donation Bins to Livestreams: The Trade in Used Clothes
[News]
From Donation Bins to Livestreams: The Trade in Used Clothes
An investigation by CCTV has found that some livestreams promoting "designer overstock, or "brand tail goods" are in fact selling secondhand clothing of unclear origin.

Popular Reads

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges
1

Teen Developers Harness AI to Tackle Everyday Social Challenges

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections
2

[SH Transit] How Shanghai's 'Air Express Lines' Speed Up Domestic Connections

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches
3

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 official merch launches

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge
4

Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP1: Vegetable Carving Chef Challenge