Chinese Woman, 65, Accused of Using AI to Pose as Young Doctor in Romance Scam

A 65-year-old woman allegedly used artificial intelligence to pose as a young doctor and defraud a Shanghai man of 170,000 yuan (US$25,330) during a five-month online romance, Shanghai Television Station reported.

The woman, identified as Yu Xiuzhen, claimed to have been born in 1992 and to work at a leading hospital. Police said she was actually born in 1961 and had previously worked in hospital cleaning and support services, with no medical qualifications.

The man, Liu Hui, first met Yu through social media in 2021. A property maintenance contractor, he was attracted partly by her claims that she could help him secure hospital contracts.

Her online presence appeared convincing: an account with more than 10,000 followers and nearly 7,000 videos portraying the daily life of an attractive young woman.

Police said the videos used AI tools to alter her appearance and create backgrounds. Some carried small notices identifying AI-generated content, but Liu had not noticed them and was unfamiliar with the technology.

During their romance, Yu repeatedly refused to meet Liu or answer video calls, claiming her mother opposed the relationship and kept watching over her.

The supposed mother demanded a 300,000-yuan bride price and a property in Shanghai before allowing them to meet, according to the report.

Investigators said Yu was playing both roles through multiple accounts. Her mother had already died.

Over five months, Liu transferred 170,000 yuan for purported business arrangements and everyday expenses. As his savings dwindled and the promised contracts failed to materialize, he became suspicious and contacted police.

Investigators found that the account receiving his payments was registered to another man. The report did not explain that person's role.

Police said Yu spent the money on cosmetic treatments, skincare and clothing. She had previously received a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for fraud in 2009, according to the report.

Yu is now subject to criminal enforcement measures on suspicion of fraud.