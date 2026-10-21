Closed 'Friend Circle' on Xiaotiancai Kids' Watches Leaves Parents Feeling Forced to Buy

"Only I can't add them." For many Chinese parents, that line from a child sums up the dilemma that pushed a children's smartwatch brand to the top of Weibo's trending list yesterday. The hashtag accused Xiaotiancai, sold overseas as imoo, of using a "closed social network" to force parents to buy its watches. The brand's devices do not run WeChat or QQ. Instead, children chat through the watch's own messaging app and add friends by bumping two watches together, a feature that works only between Xiaotiancai devices. Watches from other brands cannot be added to a Xiaotiancai user's friends list or friend circle and can only be saved as contacts for phone calls. Any two Xiaotiancai watches can add each other, whatever the model. In many primary and secondary school classes, most pupils wear the same brand. A child with a different watch is left out of the group's chats and likes, and many parents end up buying a Xiaotiancai to keep their child in the circle. Parents online summed up the trap as "buy one and fuel the comparing, or skip it and risk isolation," The Paper reported.

The price of entry is not small. The brand's flagship Z12, launched in May, lists at 2,699 yuan (US$380), more than many mid-range smartphones. Online sales data cited by Red Star Capital Bureau, a business news outlet in Chengdu, show Xiaotiancai accounted for less than 30 percent of online children's watch units sold but more than half of sales revenue, with about nine in 10 of its models priced above 500 yuan. Parents also complained about lock-in and blind spots. Switching to another brand wipes a child's friends list and data, and the parent app does not show the child's friend circle or chats, according to the reports. Rivals take a more open approach. Xiaomi's customer service said its Mitu children's watch 7 series supports WeChat, including text, voice, photos and video calls. Huawei said its children's watch 5 series, now on sale, supports children's versions of WeChat and QQ, letting kids add friends across brands through those apps. Both brands, like Xiaotiancai, allow non-brand watches to be saved only as phone contacts within their own systems.