Doctors Debunk Claim That High-Speed Train Seats Are an HPV Hotspot

As travelers packed bullet trains for China's National Day holiday, which began on October 1, many brought their own disposable covers to drape over their seats.

The habit took a sharper turn when a chart spread online listing "high-speed train seats" as the leading source of HPV, or human papillomavirus, infection. The topic quickly climbed the trending lists on Chinese social media.

Doctors say the chart is wrong.

"The information in the chart circulating online is unreliable, and the public need not panic," Li Tongzeng, chief physician of infectious diseases at Beijing Youan Hospital, Capital Medical University, told the People's Daily Health app.

Li said seats and tray tables on public transport may indeed carry plenty of bacteria and even fungi. HPV is different. It is relatively fragile outside the body and survives only a short time on dry surfaces, so live virus is hard to find on seats or knitted fabric.

"HPV is basically transmitted through sexual contact or close skin-to-skin contact," he said. "The chance of it spreading through the environment or objects is extremely low."