Dog Owner Ordered to Pay Half of US$560,000 Damages After Crash Leaves Man Severely Disabled

A court in Shenzhen has ordered a dog owner to pay half of more than 4 million yuan (US$560,000) in damages after an unleashed pet dog entered a traffic lane and collided with an electric bicycle, leaving the rider with severe permanent injuries and killing the dog.

The Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court disclosed the case yesterday. According to the court, the accident occurred at night in September 2023, when a man surnamed Li was riding an electric bicycle and collided with a large dog being walked by a man surnamed Wang.

The dog died in the crash, while Li suffered serious injuries and remained in a coma for an extended period. A forensic assessment later classified his disability as the most severe level and found that he requires full-time care.

Traffic police determined that both sides were equally responsible for the accident.

Li had entered a motor-vehicle lane, was traveling above the permitted speed and was not wearing a helmet. His two-wheeled electric bicycle itself complied with national safety standards, according to an appraisal cited by the court.

Wang, meanwhile, had taken the dog into the motor-vehicle lane and failed to use a leash as required.

After the parties failed to reach a compensation agreement, Li’s family sued Wang for medical costs, disability compensation and other losses while reserving the right to seek additional payment for future treatment.

The court reviewed medical records, invoices and expert assessments and calculated Li’s total losses at more than 4 million yuan.

Because police found both parties equally at fault, the court ordered Wang to bear 50 percent of the losses. The ruling has taken effect.

The court said the case highlighted risks on both sides. Dog owners may face civil liability when uncontrolled pets cause traffic accidents, while traffic violations by e-bike riders, including speeding and failing to wear helmets, can affect both accident responsibility and compensation.