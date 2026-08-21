Extra Train Seat Used for Snacks Sparks Debate Over Passenger Rights

Two young women who bought three hard-seat train tickets and used the empty seat between them to store snacks have sparked an online debate in China after refusing to let a passenger without a designated seat sit there.

The controversy began after a passenger without a designated seat asked to sit in the unoccupied seat but was refused by the two women, according to The Paper. The incident quickly drew attention on Chinese social media, with users divided over whether passengers who paid for an additional ticket should be allowed to keep others from using the corresponding seat.

Some argued that a paid seat should not be occupied by another passenger without permission. Others questioned whether buying a ticket under someone else's identity solely to secure an extra seat complied with railway rules, and who ultimately had the right to decide how the seat was used if the person named on the ticket was not on board.

China Railway's 12306 customer service told The Paper on Thursday that if the passenger named on a ticket does not board, the ticket remains listed as "sold" in the system. If the passenger does not travel or request a refund, the ticket will expire and no refund can be obtained afterward.

However, the right to the ticket and its corresponding seat belongs to the person whose identification was used to purchase it, rather than the person who paid for it, customer service said.

If the named ticket holder does not board, other passengers wishing to use the seat – either for sitting or storing belongings – should obtain that person's permission. If permission has been given, another passenger may decide how the seat is used.

The customer service representative said China Railway currently has no specific regulation covering such disputes. Train staff may help mediate disagreements, but cannot forcibly determine who should use the seat.

Under current rules, one valid identification document can generally be used to purchase only one ticket for the same train on the same travel date.