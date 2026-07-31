Guizhou Investigates 'Companion Rafting' Marketed as Temporary Girlfriend Service

Authorities in Guiding County in southwest China's Guizhou Province have opened an investigation into a paid "companion rafting" service that was allegedly marketed as offering intimate experiences with young women under the banner of "emotional value."

The county's culture, radio, television and tourism bureau said on Friday it was investigating alongside police and market regulators. The statement followed a report a day earlier by Dafeng News.

The service was promoted on short-video platforms through an account billing itself as the official page for "NPC scripted rafting" on the Luobei River, also known as the Tongtian River, Dafeng News reported.

Videos carried the slogan "What heals you isn't the scenery, but emotional value," over clips of young women. Customers were told to move the conversation to WeChat – a step the report said appeared designed to avoid scrutiny.

The company offered three tiers of companion packages ranging from 398 yuan ($56) to 1,988 yuan (US$278). The most expensive package was advertised as a "temporary girlfriend" experience, promising intimate interactions such as holding hands, hugging and kissing during the rafting trip.

Customer service representatives reportedly told reporters that higher-priced packages allowed greater physical contact and hinted that additional services could be negotiated privately afterward. They also claimed the platform had more than 1,000 female companions and arranged hundreds of bookings each day.