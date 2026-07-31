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Guizhou Investigates 'Companion Rafting' Marketed as Temporary Girlfriend Service

by Zhu Ying
July 31, 2026
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Guizhou Investigates 'Companion Rafting' Marketed as Temporary Girlfriend Service
Caption: A company at Luobei River Scenic Area offers a paid "companion rafting" service.

Authorities in Guiding County in southwest China's Guizhou Province have opened an investigation into a paid "companion rafting" service that was allegedly marketed as offering intimate experiences with young women under the banner of "emotional value."

The county's culture, radio, television and tourism bureau said on Friday it was investigating alongside police and market regulators. The statement followed a report a day earlier by Dafeng News.

The service was promoted on short-video platforms through an account billing itself as the official page for "NPC scripted rafting" on the Luobei River, also known as the Tongtian River, Dafeng News reported.

Videos carried the slogan "What heals you isn't the scenery, but emotional value," over clips of young women. Customers were told to move the conversation to WeChat – a step the report said appeared designed to avoid scrutiny.

The company offered three tiers of companion packages ranging from 398 yuan ($56) to 1,988 yuan (US$278). The most expensive package was advertised as a "temporary girlfriend" experience, promising intimate interactions such as holding hands, hugging and kissing during the rafting trip.

Customer service representatives reportedly told reporters that higher-priced packages allowed greater physical contact and hinted that additional services could be negotiated privately afterward. They also claimed the platform had more than 1,000 female companions and arranged hundreds of bookings each day.

Guizhou Investigates 'Companion Rafting' Marketed as Temporary Girlfriend Service
Caption: A customer service representative sent photos of female companions to reporters.

After contacting the operator via WeChat, reporters said they received profiles of more than 30 women, including photos, videos and physical details. According to the investigation, profiles labeled "pure green" referred to women who would not provide additional services, while those without the label were considered available, what the salesperson described as an "industry norm."

Customers were also allegedly instructed to refer to their assigned companion as their "girlfriend" during the trip.

Before the official investigation was announced, staff at Luobei River Scenic Area acknowledged that companion rafting services existed but said details could only be discussed offline.

Guizhou Investigates 'Companion Rafting' Marketed as Temporary Girlfriend Service
Caption: The company said they have an offline stand within the scenic area.

The official "Luobei Tongtian River Rafting" account, however, issued a statement today distancing the scenic area from the controversy. It said the controversial "companion rafting" service was not an official scenic area program, but had been launched independently by Guiding Luoshui Yinlang Tourism Development Co.

The scenic area said the marketing campaign had damaged its reputation and pledged to pursue legal action against all parties responsible for the alleged infringement and other violations.

Editor: Wang Xiang

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