HYROX Apologizes, Pledges Rule Changes as Beijing Race Outcry Mounts

"HYROX made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race," he said, apologizing to those directly and indirectly affected. He said the organization had a responsibility to anticipate such situations and had already introduced changes to its rules and procedures.

HYROX has apologized and promised changes to its race procedures after a competitor's loss of bowel control during a Beijing event sparked criticism of organizers' handling of course hygiene.

The controversy followed the September 12 race, when an Australian woman continued competing after losing bowel control and finished first. Criticism focused on why organizers had allowed her to continue and whether other competitors were adequately protected.

HYROX combines eight 1-kilometer runs with eight workout stations, including sled pushes, rowing and burpee broad jumps. Participants share the course and equipment, making the handling of contamination a concern beyond the individual athlete.

In a separate notice on Monday afternoon, HYROX China acknowledged that judges had failed to intervene immediately. It said the global competition manual contained no explicit provision for this situation, and officials had relied on experience from the Elite 15 competition when making their decision.

The admission followed questions about consistency in enforcing hygiene rules. Nanfang Daily reported that a code of conduct supplied by participants provided for a two-minute penalty for spitting or blowing one's nose onto the floor.

HYROX China said affected sections of the course and surrounding areas had been closed and disinfected after the incident, with relevant equipment and materials removed. It said all course carpeting was replaced after racing ended that day and a second deep clean was completed before the September 13 competition.

The China team said it had submitted proposals to global headquarters for clearer rules covering severe physical distress and public-health risks, including when to intervene, pause racing and determine results.

It also pledged disinfection before future events, professional testing with results made public, and teams assigned to disinfect equipment between competitors.