HYROX Beijing Race Faces Hygiene Backlash After Athlete Continues Despite Incontinence

HYROX organizers in Beijing have responded to hygiene concerns after a female athlete continued competing despite suffering bowel incontinence during a race, triggering debate over sportsmanship, public health and event management.

The incident occurred on Saturday during the Beijing stop of HYROX, a fast-growing indoor fitness competition that combines running with eight workout stations, including ski erg, sled push and pull, rowing and burpee broad jumps. The format, which originated in Germany, is often described as a marathon for the fitness industry.

Photos and videos posted by participants and spectators showed the athlete continuing to compete after the incident, including performing burpee movements. Some online users praised her for finishing the race, saying it reflected determination and competitive spirit.

But much of the reaction was critical. Netizens said the situation was different from an athlete continuing after a visible injury, because the contamination could affect other competitors using the same equipment, flooring and race lanes. Some argued that the athlete should have withdrawn once the incident happened.

Criticism also focused on the organizers. One user cited HYROX’s updated penalty rules, which include time penalties for spitting, and questioned why no visible penalty or intervention was applied in this case. Others said the incident created possible hygiene and infection risks, and accused staff of failing to stop the athlete or close affected areas quickly enough.

HYROX responded on Weibo on Saturday evening, saying the organizing committee had immediately closed and isolated the affected race areas after the incident. It said full disinfection was carried out and continued until the end of the day’s events.

The organizers said affected equipment had been removed from the venue, and waste had been handled in accordance with city garbage-disposal rules. After all events ended that day, the committee said it would replace carpets and conduct a deeper full-venue disinfection to strengthen hygiene protection.

The Beijing competition continues today.

HYROX has gained popularity in China among fitness enthusiasts and amateur athletes. Its appeal lies in a standardized format that tests both endurance and strength, with elite, open and relay categories.

But the Beijing controversy has raised questions over whether event rules and on-site medical or hygiene protocols are keeping pace with the sport’s rapid expansion. Online critics said organizers need clearer rules for when athletes should be stopped for health, safety or sanitation reasons, especially in a competition where many participants use the same surfaces and equipment in quick succession.