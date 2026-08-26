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Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights

by Li Qian
August 26, 2026
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Jing'an is turning up the heat on its nighttime economy with themed pop-ups, rooftop dining, riverside light shows and trendy IP events, bringing new energy to the city after dark.

Across the district's major commercial hubs, businesses are extending opening hours and rolling out new experiences designed to encourage residents and visitors to stay out later and spend more.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Late evening crowd on Maoming Road N.

Zhangyuan Garden has partnered with the Shanghai Book Fair for the first time to celebrate books and local culture in its century-old shikumen complex.

This month, Maoming Road N. becomes a book-themed pedestrian street with evening events and limited-edition drinks on weekends. Nearby Fengshengli, with its restaurants and bars, is another popular evening spot.

Late-night socializing dominates Yongyuan Road. Innovative brands like PANE and SMFK attract international shoppers. A new lifestyle hub, the B1 sunken plaza, allows visitors to sit, drink and spend the evening underground.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Crystal Plus attracts large crowds after dark.

At Crystal Plus near Jing'an Temple, a mix of pop-up markets, new launches, nighttime campaigns and extended business hours is helping boost summer spending.

Its ice-cream festival, from July 30 to August 2, drew 276,000 visits in three days, up 162 percent year on year, while retail sales rose by 141.8 percent.

Along Suzhou Creek, the summer night scene is taking a more visual turn.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Light show along Suzhou Creek.

Since July 31, the "Art Ripples" light show has illuminated the waterfront every Friday and Saturday at 7pm. The riverfront glows in midsummer with colorful patterns and playful illustrations, drawing residents and visitors for evening strolls and photos.

Shanghai Suhewan MixC World next door hosts pop-culture pop-ups and beer festivals.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Beer festival at Shanghai Suhewan MixC World.
Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Diners below the giant Ferris wheel at Jing'an Joy City.

Jing'an Joy City, a popular anime and pop-culture destination in Shanghai, is hosting "Joy Universe" through August 30. Over 30 themed pop-ups are making their national debut, and there are more than 50 popular IPs, including "Harry Potter" and "Sanrio." The rooftop Ferris wheel glows at night, and restaurants below host evening gatherings.

In the Daning area, art is taking center stage.

Shanghai Jiuguang Center has partnered with the Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum to offer Platinum and Black Gold members free access to "GLASSTRESS," a parallel exhibition of the Venice Biennale. It has also teamed up with Danish rock band Michael Learns to Rock to give away signed posters, bringing art and music together online and offline.

At Daning Music Plaza, craft beer tasting and a popular food market were drawing evening crowds, while fountain shows combining water and fire at 6:30pm and 7:30pm have become a popular backdrop for photos and social posts.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Fish lantern parade at Daning Park.

The Lotus Festival at Daning Park is extending flower viewing late into the evening, with water-screen projections and traditional iron-flower performances adding to the summer spectacle.

Jing'an Turns up the Heat on Summer Nights
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Iron flower performance at Daning Park.

Editor: Li Qian

#Suzhou Creek#Joy City#Venice#Maoming Road#Shanghai#Suzhou
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