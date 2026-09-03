Shanghai Metro Turns Into a Showcase for WorldSkills Countdown

Shanghai Metro launched a citywide promotion yesterday, 20 days before WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 opens at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on September 22.

A countdown installation was unveiled at People's Square Station, while two WorldSkills-themed trains began operating on Metro Line 2.

The countdown project, inspired by the mortise-and-tenon structure of the WorldSkills logo, was designed by a team from the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

The installation was built without nails or rivets, utilizing interlocking components. The design symbolizes connection – people, skills, cultures, traditions, and the future.

When visitors participate, interactive lighting spreads outward from the center, and a screen displays the countdown and participation figures.

A major public display for the competition is People's Square Station, a Metro interchange for lines 1, 2, and 8 with about 500,000 daily passenger movements.