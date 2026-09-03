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Shanghai Metro Turns Into a Showcase for WorldSkills Countdown

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
by Bu Guanqin
September 3, 2026
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Shanghai Metro Turns Into a Showcase for WorldSkills Countdown
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The countdown project, inspired by the mortise-and-tenon structure of the WorldSkills logo, is designed by a team from the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

Shanghai Metro launched a citywide promotion yesterday, 20 days before WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 opens at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on September 22.

A countdown installation was unveiled at People's Square Station, while two WorldSkills-themed trains began operating on Metro Line 2.

The countdown project, inspired by the mortise-and-tenon structure of the WorldSkills logo, was designed by a team from the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

The installation was built without nails or rivets, utilizing interlocking components. The design symbolizes connection – people, skills, cultures, traditions, and the future.

When visitors participate, interactive lighting spreads outward from the center, and a screen displays the countdown and participation figures.

A major public display for the competition is People's Square Station, a Metro interchange for lines 1, 2, and 8 with about 500,000 daily passenger movements.

Shanghai Metro Turns Into a Showcase for WorldSkills Countdown
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: WorldSkills design on Line 2

The two themed Line 2 trains incorporate icons and tools representing different WorldSkills competition events into their interior designs, giving passengers a chance to learn more about the competition during their daily journeys.

Line 2 was chosen partly because it links the Hongqiao transport hub, downtown Shanghai and the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where the competition will take place.

Shanghai Metro Turns Into a Showcase for WorldSkills Countdown
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: WorldSkills-themed promotion on Metro Line 2

Shanghai Metro has added 154 WorldSkills-themed lightboxes at more than 70 stations, including People's Square, Xujiahui, Xintiandi, Hongqiao International Airport, Pudong International Airport, and Longyang Road.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center Station on Line 2 is being renovated to make travel easier for participants, personnel, and spectators.

Editor: Fu Rong

#NECC#Hongqiao#Pudong#Xintiandi#Xujiahui#Shanghai Metro#Shanghai
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