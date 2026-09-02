Donor Urges Glass Casing After Rare Snake Specimen Damaged at Museum

A rare Mangshan pit viper specimen at the National Zoological Museum has been damaged after two children played with snake specimens in its endangered animals exhibition hall, The Paper reported.

The children were seen grabbing and hitting specimens of a Zhoushan cobra and a Mangshan pit viper. Their father did not stop them and instead picked up the specimens and handed them to the children, according to the report. The Mangshan pit viper specimen was damaged during the incident.

The museum later strongly condemned the behavior.

The Paper yesterday spoke with Chen Yuanhui, 77, the donor of the damaged specimen and the former curator of the natural museum at the Mangshan National Nature Reserve. Chen is also known as the discoverer of the Mangshan pit viper.

Q: What was your first reaction when you heard the specimen had been damaged?

A: A friend sent me the news on August 29. I was shocked at first, then felt deep pain after seeing that the specimen had been damaged.

Snake specimens are fragile. To prevent similar incidents, I suggested that valuable specimens should be placed behind glass so visitors cannot touch them at will.

Q: Why did you donate the Mangshan pit viper specimen?

A: The species is rare and has a very narrow distribution. In earlier years, some foreigners even came to China trying to smuggle Mangshan pit vipers for display or breeding overseas. The species has high ecological, research and public value, and the National Zoological Museum did not have such a specimen at the time.

The donated snake had been injured in the wild and was later rescued. After it lost the ability to survive in the wild, it was kept at the natural museum. When it died naturally, I preserved it and sent it to the National Zoological Museum in September 2014.