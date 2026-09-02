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Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP3: Chinese Cooking Challenge
by Jiang Xiaowei, Wang Xinzhou, Zhang LongSeptember 2, 2026
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Inspired by ”Once Upon a Time in the Middle East", Alex heads to a Chinese kitchen to master authentic Chinese cooking! Will Chinese cooking join WorldSkills one day? Watch Alex’s kitchen adventure!
Editor: Chen Jie
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