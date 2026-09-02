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Alex Takes On WorldSkills EP3: Chinese Cooking Challenge

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026
by Jiang Xiaowei, Wang Xinzhou, Zhang Long
September 2, 2026
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Inspired by ”Once Upon a Time in the Middle East", Alex heads to a Chinese kitchen to master authentic Chinese cooking! Will Chinese cooking join WorldSkills one day? Watch Alex’s kitchen adventure!

Caption: Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Zhang Long. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Editor: Chen Jie

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