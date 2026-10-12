Lululemon Launches 2026 "Wellbeing for All" Activation, Inviting the Public to Explore Wellbeing through Breath, Movement and Conversation

Credit: Ti Gong

In the lead-up to World Mental Health Day, Lululemon launched its sixth "Wellbeing for All" activation on the Chinese mainland, kicking off with an Experience Day at the Shangyin Opera House. Lululemon Brand Ambassador Chris Lee, World Champion Deng Yaping, China's first Paralympic triathlete Wang Jiachao, humanities scholar Liang Yong'an, and wellbeing expert Jesse Israel came together to share their personal stories and perspectives on wellbeing. Through breathwork, keynote speeches and conversations, nearly 1,000 guests joined to explore the diverse dimensions of wellbeing. Lynn Cheah, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Lululemon China, said: "Lululemon believes everyone has the right to be well. Since first raising the question 'What does it mean to be well?' in 2021, we have continued to explore the answer through physical, mental and social dimensions. Over the past five years, the way people live and perceive wellbeing has evolved. We have come to recognize that being well is a journey, not a destination. It's not a linear path, but one that embraces the ebbs and flows of life and invites us to explore. This year, we encourage people to reconnect with what they truly feel, nurturing their own wellbeing through breath, movement, and conversation."

A star-studded lineup explores different dimensions of wellbeing At the event, four guests from diverse fields shared their perspectives on different dimensions of wellbeing through keynote speeches. Jesse Israel, a wellbeing expert from the U.S., shared his journey from the music industry to founding "The Big Quiet," a global meditation movement, and how mindfulness and breathwork have transformed his life. Lululemon Ambassador Wang Jiachao, China's first Paralympic triathlete, reflected on pushing beyond physical limits as a one-armed athlete, and how movement and self-awareness helped him navigate different stages of life and ultimately find a career he is passionate about. Former ping pong world champion Deng Yaping spoke about the mental resilience and performance mindset rooted in psychology, drawing on different chapters of her life as an athlete and a lifelong learner. Meanwhile, humanities scholar Liang Yong'an focused on young people's social relationships, emphasizing the power of listening and creativity in forming meaningful connections and maintaining a sense of youthfulness. Deng Yaping said, "I'm delighted to share what my years as an athlete taught me about mental strength. Even years after retiring, what I learned through competition continues to guide me in life. It helps me stay grounded through changing roles and circumstances, find certainty within myself, and build the confidence to face the unknown. For me, wellbeing is a positive cycle of confidence."

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Chris Lee closes the event with fresh reflections 21 years into her career The event concluded with a conversation on wellbeing featuring Lululemon Brand Ambassador Chris Lee and renowned host Chen Xiaonan. Reflecting on her recent experiences, from her 21-year career tours to spending time outdoors, and embracing all kinds of movement, Chris shared how new experiences and connections continue to bring fresh energy and inspiration, keeping her open, curious and creative. Chris Lee said, "Over the past year, I've come to see wellbeing a little differently. Movement, creativity, and meaningful conversations have helped me reconnect with myself through different moments and states of being. There is no single definition of wellbeing. What matters is staying curious, continuing to move forward, and allowing ourselves to discover what wellbeing means to each of us."



Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong