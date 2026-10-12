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Fudan University

Fudan Programs Sweep Global Salary Hike Top 3 in FT 2026 EMBA Ranking

by Lu Feiran
October 12, 2026
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Programs from Fudan University School of Management (SoM) dominated the global rankings for career progression, claiming the top three spots worldwide for graduate salary increase in the latest Financial Times 2026 Global EMBA Ranking released on Monday.

All four participating programs from the school secured leading positions globally, highlighting the institution's strong educational outcomes and talent development across its domestic and international offerings.

The Fudan University-Washington University EMBA Program ranked No. 8 globally and achieved the top spot worldwide in "Salary Today" for the third consecutive year.

The Fudan University EMBA Program ranked No. 17 globally and held the No. 1 spot worldwide among Chinese-language EMBA programs for the fifth consecutive year.

The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Program and the BI-Fudan MBA program are also on the chart, ranking No. 24 and 31, respectively.

The overall global list was topped by the joint EMBA program offered by the Kellogg School of Management in Illinois and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Fudan SoM attributes its results to a curriculum that integrates deep local Chinese business practices with international management perspectives.

Looking forward, the business school plans to advance its artificial intelligence, science-and-technology innovation, and internationalization strategies to continuously adapt its management training to ongoing industrial transformation.

The performance of Fudan SoM's alumni comes as global executive education compensation rebounds. According to Financial Times data, average earnings for graduates of the world's top EMBA programs have surpassed 2021 pandemic-era levels for the first time, reaching an average of US$237,892 three years after graduation.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Fudan University
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