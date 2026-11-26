US President Donald Trump may have found a favorite Chinese dish during his visit to Shenzhen – and his reference to a mysterious "beautiful hat" has sent Chinese food lovers on a nationwide guessing game. At a dinner in Virginia on November 22, Trump pulled out a stack of printed photos of Shenzhen and recalled enjoying some wonderful Chinese food during the APEC meetings there, though he couldn't remember the dish's name. One detail stuck in his mind: it came with a "beautiful hat."

After days of online speculation, Guangdong Radio and Television offered a possible answer on November 25. Food expert Wu Xiaoliang, who helped design the banquet menu and coordinate the chefs, said Trump was referring to the opening course, Pengcheng Welcome Cold Platter. The platter featured Lingnan specialties such as crispy roast goose and gourd-shaped foie gras. The "hat," Wu explained, was a porcelain lid made in Guangdong. Another theory points to green olive and fish maw soup, with the "hat" being the lid of its serving pot.

However, another detail has added a twist to the mystery: Trump may have been referring not to a dish but to the next person who asked him a question, who was wearing a red hat. The whole "beautiful hat" reference may have been a case of mistranslation.