A 55-year-old mall cleaner in northeastern China who became an overnight internet sensation for his striking looks has resigned from his job–not to chase livestreaming riches, he says, but because his sudden fame was interfering with his shift. Chen Jingfu, who worked as a front-facing cleaner at The MixC mall in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, announced his departure on November 25 in a video posted to his social media account, "Shenyang Cleaner Uncle." "I come from the countryside and do an ordinary job," Chen said in the video. "Going a bit viral online recently and being recognized by so many people has felt like a dream–sometimes even I find it hard to believe. Today I want to tell everyone I'm leaving my job."

Chen shot to online fame in October after passersby filmed him driving a floor-cleaning cart and wiping glass panels at the upscale shopping center. With his sharp features and understated composure, commenters compared him to Chinese actors Hu Ge and Gao Weiguang, while others nicknamed him the "northeastern T-Bag," a nod to the character from the US drama Prison Break. Across platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu, his follower count quickly climbed past 140,000. In China's hyper-commercialized short-video economy, sudden viral fame often leads straight to multi-channel network (MCN) contracts and e-commerce livestreams. Chen, however, told viewers he had not signed with any agency. Instead, he said the constant stream of photo requests, interviews, and outside appearances had begun to disrupt his regular duties, leaving him uncomfortable about taking a paycheck while distracted from his post.

"Honestly, I'm just a cleaner–the most unremarkable kind," he said. "It's not some irreplaceable position, yet even though it's inconspicuous, it can't go unfilled for a single day. So I have to finish my last shift properly." Chen promised not to walk away until his employer hires a replacement and every task is handed over cleanly. "When you take someone's wages, you can't leave them with a mess," he said, thanking the company for looking after him over the years. When contacted by Jimu News on November 25, customer service staff at The MixC in Shenyang said they were not yet aware of Chen's resignation, calling it a personal matter. As for what comes next, Chen said he plans to visit his elderly mother back home and may look for another cleaning job closer to his family, while occasionally filming short videos to showcase Shenyang and his hometown of Benxi.