China's First Insured CAR-T Therapy Reshapes Access to Cancer Treatment
China's inclusion of Relmacabtagene autoleucel (brand name Carteyva), a homegrown CAR-T therapy, into national basic medical insurance is changing curative cell treatment for cancer patients in Shanghai.
The CAR-T product developed by Shanghai-based JW Therapeutics is notable, as it is China's first and currently only cell-therapy drug included in the national basic medical insurance scheme.
Originally priced at 1.29 million yuan (US$193,516) per dose, the therapy was negotiated down to 288,600 yuan.
Expenses for insured Chinese patients can be under 100,000 yuan. Overseas patients are not eligible for Chinese insurance reimbursement, but they can use this newly negotiated chemotherapy drug rate starting January 1, 2027. Hospital charges for apheresis, conditioning, inpatient stays, and post-treatment follow-up remain.
The substantial price reduction is largely driven by domestic localization of viral-vector raw-material supplies.
Industry insiders highlight a notable catfish-market effect: higher patient uptake spurred by insurance coverage will scale manufacturing output, push competing CAR-T candidates to improve cost-efficiency, and foster healthy competition across China's cell-therapy sector.
Beyond pricing considerations, policymakers recognize CAR-T as a one-time, potentially curative intervention for hard-to-treat hematological malignancies. Successful CAR-T treatment can spare patients from grueling cycles of chemo-radiotherapy, mitigate long-term care burdens for families and society, and enable survivors to return to work and daily social functioning.
The steep price cut is poised to draw greater numbers of international patients. Even before the insurance-driven price adjustment, Shanghai had already established itself as a preferred destination for cross-border CAR-T treatment.
Clinicians across public hospitals and international-oriented medical centers have treated a rising number of foreign patients traveling to Shanghai specifically for CAR-T care.
"My hospital has treated nearly 45 international patients from 13 countries over the past two-and-a-half years," said Dr Lily Zhou, director of the Hematology Department at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, the private facility hosting the largest volume of international CAR-T patients in Shanghai.
"Among the patients we have treated, we have observed encouraging clinical responses in both lymphoma and multiple myeloma patients. Most patients are maintaining long-term remission."
"Many patients from Europe, North America, and Oceania face significant challenges, such as high treatment costs, long waiting lists, or a complete lack of CAR-T options," Zhou added.
"Shanghai's competitive strengths lie in standardized multidisciplinary clinical workflows, fast cell-manufacturing turnaround, and deep real-world expertise in managing high-risk cases that have failed multiple prior lines of therapy.
"The insurance-fueled price drop lowers the financial barrier for global patients. Expanded domestic adoption will also generate richer real-world datasets to advance global cell-therapy evidence, with no compromise on clinical quality. This policy milestone solidifies Shanghai's standing as an international cell-therapy hub."
Lower drug prices will further enlarge the overall market and drive clearer service stratification for patients with diverse priorities.
"CAR-T clinical demand remains largely unmet," Zhou explained.
"Patient needs will naturally diverge: cost-conscious international patients may choose high-volume public hospitals, while others will prioritize premium end-to-end cross-border services, responsive multilingual communication and patient-centered support offered by international-focused medical institutions."
Professor Li Ping from the Department of Haematology of Shanghai Tongji Hospital, a pioneering public-sector center for China's CAR-T clinical research, said that price is only one factor drawing overseas patients.
"International patients travel thousands of kilometers for more than lower costs. They want clinical expertise, streamlined care, and experience treating complex relapsed-refractory cancers. As one of China's first medical centers to offer CAR-T therapy, our hospital began clinical research and practice in 2015. Our team has conducted over 1,000 CAR-T procedures and shared clinical consensus statements with the global oncology community."
A Romanian lymphoma patient with recurrent bilateral pleural effusions, scleroderma, hypothyroidism, and a prolonged QT interval was treated by Li's team. The patient was discharged after successful CAR-T engraftment.
"We have extensive hands-on experience managing such complex clinical profiles," Li said. "Our streamlined care pathway and MDT service please them. Back home, she waited six months to see a cardiologist for her heart condition. We thoroughly review and promptly address all clinical considerations at our hospital. High-quality care, efficient workflows, and cost-effectiveness were her main reasons for choosing us. US CAR-T treatment costs 5 million yuan, while this treatment costs less than one-third of that amount.
Patient accounts show life-changing clinical outcomes and excellent care.
Helen, a New Zealand woman with relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, has failed chemotherapy, targeted therapy, autologous stem-cell transplantation, and bispecific-antibody clinical trials. After a failed CAR-T manufacturing attempt, she will receive a transfusion next week. She hopes the negotiated price reduction will make multimodal care in Shanghai more accessible and help her achieve complete disease remission.
"Clinicians in Shanghai are highly experienced and professional. CAR-T remains prohibitively expensive, making it unaffordable for many individuals in New Zealand. Further price decreases would unlock treatment opportunities for many more patients," Helen said.
Tracey, a New Zealand lymphoma patient in critical condition, contrasts her frustrating domestic experience with her attentive care in Shanghai.
"I was treated as an individual, not just a medical case number. My previous stem-cell transplant in New Zealand failed, and I felt reassured by the more updated treatment protocols available here."
Industry stakeholders hope additional CAR-T candidates in clinical development can deliver comparable affordability breakthroughs. As Shanghai continues building its tiered ecosystem combining public and international-focused cell-therapy centers, the city is well-positioned to deliver curative cell-medicine interventions for growing patient populations from China and around the globe.
Editor: Fu Rong