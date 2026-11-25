China's inclusion of Relmacabtagene autoleucel (brand name Carteyva), a homegrown CAR-T therapy, into national basic medical insurance is changing curative cell treatment for cancer patients in Shanghai.

The CAR-T product developed by Shanghai-based JW Therapeutics is notable, as it is China's first and currently only cell-therapy drug included in the national basic medical insurance scheme.

Originally priced at 1.29 million yuan (US$193,516) per dose, the therapy was negotiated down to 288,600 yuan.

Expenses for insured Chinese patients can be under 100,000 yuan. Overseas patients are not eligible for Chinese insurance reimbursement, but they can use this newly negotiated chemotherapy drug rate starting January 1, 2027. Hospital charges for apheresis, conditioning, inpatient stays, and post-treatment follow-up remain.

The substantial price reduction is largely driven by domestic localization of viral-vector raw-material supplies.

Industry insiders highlight a notable catfish-market effect: higher patient uptake spurred by insurance coverage will scale manufacturing output, push competing CAR-T candidates to improve cost-efficiency, and foster healthy competition across China's cell-therapy sector.

Beyond pricing considerations, policymakers recognize CAR-T as a one-time, potentially curative intervention for hard-to-treat hematological malignancies. Successful CAR-T treatment can spare patients from grueling cycles of chemo-radiotherapy, mitigate long-term care burdens for families and society, and enable survivors to return to work and daily social functioning.

The steep price cut is poised to draw greater numbers of international patients. Even before the insurance-driven price adjustment, Shanghai had already established itself as a preferred destination for cross-border CAR-T treatment.

Clinicians across public hospitals and international-oriented medical centers have treated a rising number of foreign patients traveling to Shanghai specifically for CAR-T care.

"My hospital has treated nearly 45 international patients from 13 countries over the past two-and-a-half years," said Dr Lily Zhou, director of the Hematology Department at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, the private facility hosting the largest volume of international CAR-T patients in Shanghai.

"Among the patients we have treated, we have observed encouraging clinical responses in both lymphoma and multiple myeloma patients. Most patients are maintaining long-term remission."

"Many patients from Europe, North America, and Oceania face significant challenges, such as high treatment costs, long waiting lists, or a complete lack of CAR-T options," Zhou added.

"Shanghai's competitive strengths lie in standardized multidisciplinary clinical workflows, fast cell-manufacturing turnaround, and deep real-world expertise in managing high-risk cases that have failed multiple prior lines of therapy.

"The insurance-fueled price drop lowers the financial barrier for global patients. Expanded domestic adoption will also generate richer real-world datasets to advance global cell-therapy evidence, with no compromise on clinical quality. This policy milestone solidifies Shanghai's standing as an international cell-therapy hub."

Lower drug prices will further enlarge the overall market and drive clearer service stratification for patients with diverse priorities.

"CAR-T clinical demand remains largely unmet," Zhou explained.