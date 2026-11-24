Shanghai will get colder through Tuesday evening, with the lowest temperatures expected early Wednesday, according to Shanghai weather forecasters.

Downtown Shanghai is forecast to wake up to around 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, but the cold spell will be brief. Temperatures will start climbing on Thursday and could reach 20 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon.

A colder ride home on Tuesday

Cold air has swept south from northern China, taking an easterly route toward Shanghai.

Most of the city started Tuesday at 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Forecasters expect temperatures to fall during the day, so the trip home will feel colder than the trip to work.

Take a windproof layer if you cycle home or walk along the Bund. Winds from the north and northwest will be strongest along the rivers and coast.

Gusts there could reach force 7 on the Beaufort scale, strong enough to make walking into the wind difficult. Winds should ease on Tuesday night.

Watch for ice early Wednesday

As the wind drops overnight, the ground will lose heat and cool the air just above it. That will make early Wednesday the coldest part of this spell.

Suburban lows will range from minus 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. If you set off early by bike or on foot, watch for patches of ice in outlying districts.

Clouds will give way to sunshine on Wednesday, but the afternoon high will reach only 13 degrees Celsius.

Thursday brings a quicker warm-up. Forecasters expect mostly sunny, dry weather from Thursday into the middle of next week. Friday afternoon looks like a better time for a long walk outdoors.

Air quality through Thursday

In their 6am joint forecast on Tuesday, the city's weather and environmental monitoring authorities rated air quality excellent from noon to 8pm and good overnight.

The rating is expected to stay good on Wednesday and Thursday. Nitrogen dioxide is forecast to be the main pollutant from Tuesday night through Thursday.