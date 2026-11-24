Credit: Ti Gong

For runners gathering along the waterfront, Butterfly Bay has long been a place to exercise, unwind and meet others. Now, the riverside destination in downtown Shanghai is taking on another role: a neighborhood hub for the city's international residents. A new City News Service (CNS) Community Hub opened at Butterfly Bay in Jing'an District on November 21, bringing information services and opportunities for community engagement into a physical space. The launch coincided with a neighborhood co-creation event hosted by Shimen Road No. 2 Subdistrict, which joined the City News Service International Community Information Service Alliance. A dedicated section on the CNS Community platform, Run Around Butterfly Bay, was also launched. The hub is designed to offer more than information. It aims to give international residents a place to find practical guidance, discover neighborhood activities and meet people who share their interests.

Credit: Ti Gong

Inside, visitors can browse CNS's multilingual publications in English, Japanese and Korean, including monthly cultural and tourism guides, as well as business resources from China Biz Buzz, a platform for international entrepreneurs. Digital screens showcase CNS's "How-to" video series, with guides to everyday tasks such as renewing visas, making hospital appointments, enrolling children in schools and using mobile payment services. CNS publications and souvenirs are also available. The Run Around Butterfly Bay section extends these connections beyond the physical space. Local running clubs, pet groups, volunteer organizations and other community partners can use the platform to share activities, event announcements and registration information. Selected stories and updates may also be featured across CNS's channels, bringing neighborhood life to a wider international audience. The location itself offers a natural starting point. With its existing runners' service center and riverside facilities, Butterfly Bay already attracts people through shared interests in sports and outdoor activities. The new hub hopes to build on that sense of community through wellness programs, cultural exchanges and neighborhood gatherings. RoRo, an overseas social media blogger who has visited Butterfly Bay with a running club, said the venue's riverside setting and practical amenities – including bag storage, drinking water and restrooms – make it a welcoming place to spend time. "You feel like a community," RoRo said.

Credit: Ti Gong