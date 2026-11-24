[Quick News] New CNS Community Hub Opens at Butterfly Bay in Downtown Shanghai
For runners gathering along the waterfront, Butterfly Bay has long been a place to exercise, unwind and meet others. Now, the riverside destination in downtown Shanghai is taking on another role: a neighborhood hub for the city's international residents.
A new City News Service (CNS) Community Hub opened at Butterfly Bay in Jing'an District on November 21, bringing information services and opportunities for community engagement into a physical space. The launch coincided with a neighborhood co-creation event hosted by Shimen Road No. 2 Subdistrict, which joined the City News Service International Community Information Service Alliance. A dedicated section on the CNS Community platform, Run Around Butterfly Bay, was also launched.
The hub is designed to offer more than information. It aims to give international residents a place to find practical guidance, discover neighborhood activities and meet people who share their interests.
Inside, visitors can browse CNS's multilingual publications in English, Japanese and Korean, including monthly cultural and tourism guides, as well as business resources from China Biz Buzz, a platform for international entrepreneurs. Digital screens showcase CNS's "How-to" video series, with guides to everyday tasks such as renewing visas, making hospital appointments, enrolling children in schools and using mobile payment services. CNS publications and souvenirs are also available.
The Run Around Butterfly Bay section extends these connections beyond the physical space. Local running clubs, pet groups, volunteer organizations and other community partners can use the platform to share activities, event announcements and registration information. Selected stories and updates may also be featured across CNS's channels, bringing neighborhood life to a wider international audience.
The location itself offers a natural starting point. With its existing runners' service center and riverside facilities, Butterfly Bay already attracts people through shared interests in sports and outdoor activities. The new hub hopes to build on that sense of community through wellness programs, cultural exchanges and neighborhood gatherings.
RoRo, an overseas social media blogger who has visited Butterfly Bay with a running club, said the venue's riverside setting and practical amenities – including bag storage, drinking water and restrooms – make it a welcoming place to spend time.
"You feel like a community," RoRo said.
Rachel Harvey, an international resident who has taken part in local cultural activities, said the hub could offer foreigners more ways to explore the city beyond its familiar landmarks.
"This place is fantastic because foreigners are really interested in everything about Shanghai, and it gives us an opportunity to learn more," Harvey said.
The opening of the Butterfly Bay hub builds on CNS's first community hub at Lidoway in Xujing Town, Qingpu District, which opened in March. Since then, the Qingpu site has hosted activities bringing international and local residents together, including Dragon Boat Festival celebrations, calligraphy workshops, community swap markets and Mid-Autumn Festival gatherings.
Bringing the initiative into downtown Shanghai marks another step in CNS's effort to integrate its information services with neighborhood life. Rather than simply delivering information to international residents, the hubs seek to create spaces where they can participate, share experiences and build connections with the communities around them.
At City News Service · Butterfly Bay, that connection may begin with a run along the waterfront, a neighborhood event or simply a conversation with a neighbor.
Editor: Fu Rong