[Shanghai Transit] Shanghai Revises Metro Fares, Shortens Base-fare Distance to 4km
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Shanghai Metro commuters will have to pay more for their trips from December 1, as the city raises fares and shortens the distance covered by the starting ticket price from 6 kilometers to 4 kilometers.
Under the revised fare structure, a 6-kilometer ride will cost 4 yuan, from the previous 3 yuan, marking the first major overhaul of standard Metro fares in nearly two decades.
That is an adjustment of a fare of 0.90 yuan (13 US cents) more per ride, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.
The city anticipates a 21.3 percent increase in revenue after discounts, marking the first overhaul of standard Metro fares since 2005.
The fare for a 15km trip will increase from 4 yuan to 6 yuan, while a 25km trip will rise from 5 yuan to 8 yuan.
On Metro Line 2, for example, a ride from People's Square to Lujiazui will continue to cost 3 yuan. However, the fare from Zhongshan Park to Century Park will increase from 4 yuan to 6 yuan.
Passengers traveling from Hongqiao Railway Station to Nanjing Road East will now pay 7 yuan, up from the previous fare of 5 yuan.
As passengers travel farther, each additional yuan will cover more distance. For instance, 8 yuan will cover up to 30km, 9 yuan will cover up to 40km, and 10 yuan will cover up to 50km.
For distances beyond 50km, each additional yuan will cover an extra 15km.
The maglev, Jinshan Railway, and the Airport Link Line between Hongqiao and Pudong airports have different fare structures.
The bilingual fare finder in the Services section of the Metro Daduhui app provides information on fares, travel times, and transfers between any two stations.
Passes and discounts
Four new passes go on sale on November 26 for travel starting December 1. Commuters can purchase passes for 35 rides at 190 yuan, 45 rides for 210 yuan, 60 rides for 270 yuan, or 90 rides for 390 yuan. Each pass is valid for 30 days from the date of activation and can only be used by the registered holder.
Riders can buy a pass in the Metro Daduhui app. Rides on passes do not qualify for monthly spending thresholds or bus transfer discounts.
For those who prefer to pay per ride, the monthly spending threshold for a 10 percent discount will increase from 70 yuan to 90 yuan. After spending 90 yuan using the same payment method, riders will receive the discount on all subsequent rides for the remainder of that calendar month.
Airport Link Line trips count toward the discount.
The price for a Metro-only one-day pass will increase from 18 yuan to 24 yuan, while the three-day pass will rise from 45 yuan to 60 yuan. Both passes are valid from the moment the holder enters a station.
For visitors who also want to take buses and ferries, a combined SH MaaS pass will cost 26 yuan for one day, 62 yuan for three days or 112 yuan for seven days.
How the hearing shaped the fares
During a public hearing in September, over half of the participants expressed support for maintaining the 3-yuan starting fare. The city decided to keep this fare and adjusted the proposal so that each additional yuan would allow for greater distance coverage on medium and long journeys.
Additionally, the 35-ride pass was introduced for commuters who may be away for part of the month. According to the Shanghai Transport Commission, approximately 45 percent of passengers travel 12km or less. Under the finalized plan, these riders will pay the same fare or just 1 yuan more per trip.
Editor: Fu Rong