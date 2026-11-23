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Shanghai Metro commuters will have to pay more for their trips from December 1, as the city raises fares and shortens the distance covered by the starting ticket price from 6 kilometers to 4 kilometers.

Under the revised fare structure, a 6-kilometer ride will cost 4 yuan, from the previous 3 yuan, marking the first major overhaul of standard Metro fares in nearly two decades.

That is an adjustment of a fare of 0.90 yuan (13 US cents) more per ride, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

The city anticipates a 21.3 percent increase in revenue after discounts, marking the first overhaul of standard Metro fares since 2005.

The fare for a 15km trip will increase from 4 yuan to 6 yuan, while a 25km trip will rise from 5 yuan to 8 yuan.

On Metro Line 2, for example, a ride from People's Square to Lujiazui will continue to cost 3 yuan. However, the fare from Zhongshan Park to Century Park will increase from 4 yuan to 6 yuan.

Passengers traveling from Hongqiao Railway Station to Nanjing Road East will now pay 7 yuan, up from the previous fare of 5 yuan.

As passengers travel farther, each additional yuan will cover more distance. For instance, 8 yuan will cover up to 30km, 9 yuan will cover up to 40km, and 10 yuan will cover up to 50km.

For distances beyond 50km, each additional yuan will cover an extra 15km.

The maglev, Jinshan Railway, and the Airport Link Line between Hongqiao and Pudong airports have different fare structures.

The bilingual fare finder in the Services section of the Metro Daduhui app provides information on fares, travel times, and transfers between any two stations.