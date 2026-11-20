Shanghai, Singapore Ink 16 Deals, Advancing Cross-border Finance, Innovation and Cultural Ties
Shanghai and Singapore have deepened institutional cooperation across finance, innovation and cultural exchange at the seventh meeting of the Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC), held in Shanghai on Thursday.
Zhu Zhongming, Mayor of Shanghai, said the council's seven-year track record of steady, fruitful collaboration and deepening friendship between the two sides. As close neighbours and key partners, China and Singapore should seize the momentum of the meeting to lift their cooperation to a higher level.
He called for stronger alignment in trade, investment and services opening, better-connected innovation ecosystems and digital economy collaboration, exchanges on urban governance, and richer cultural and people-to-people engagement. Shanghai stands ready to work with Singapore to deliver win-win outcomes, cement interpersonal bonds, advance all-round bilateral ties and support stable growth in China-Singapore relations.
Edwin Tong, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs and Singapore's co-chair of the SSCCC, said the framework has driven expanding, more sophisticated cooperation, with pilot schemes translating innovative ideas into tangible results. Amid rapid technological change, both cities are mapping out their next phase of development.
He urged greater connectivity in finance, digital sectors, maritime affairs and trade, wider adoption of AI in manufacturing, healthcare and urban management, and joint efforts to refine innovation ecosystems. He also pushed for more collaboration on sustainability to power green transition, plus expanded knowledge and talent exchanges. Under the SSCCC banner, pilot projects can help scale proven models and take the Shanghai-Singapore partnership to new heights.
The session saw 16 new collaborative agreements signed, leveraging the complementary strengths of the two cities to fuel growth through closer two-way engagement. A white paper featuring case studies of Singapore-Shanghai business registration was also released, showcasing Shanghai's experience with online business registration.
Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital signed a capital contribution confirmation agreement with Singapore's HL Stellar Pte. Ltd. to operationalize their QFLP (Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership) fund, setting a benchmark for two-way cross-border tech capital flows between Shanghai and Singapore.
The deal bolsters sci-tech innovation and cross-border equity investment, widens opening-up in Shanghai's innovation sector and unlocks bilateral investment opportunities. It channels long-term Singaporean capital into Shanghai's innovation ecosystem while giving local startups pathways to global markets, and offers Singapore investors a compliant route to tap growth in China's tech space. Half of the committed capital has already been drawn down; the rest will be contributed in tranches in 2027 and 2028.
Yang Bin, president of Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Center Capital, said the Shanghai-Singapore capital partnership brings global long-term capital into China's tech sector while formalising cross-border investment channels. The fund has amassed nearly 300 billion yuan in cumulative investment and backs leading domestic tech firms, including 100 STAR Market-listed enterprises.
DBS Bank (China) signed three memorandums of understanding covering financial services, technology and cultural exchange.
"Shanghai is a global financial hub brimming with tech innovation momentum, while Singapore offers broad access to Southeast Asian and global markets," said Ginger Cheng, CEO of DBS Bank (China). "Many cutting-edge research concepts can be tested, refined and commercialised in Shanghai, creating clear synergies for bilateral development."
DBS will partner with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission and Shanghai Media Group to roll out WeStart, a dedicated dialogue platform for tech founders and financial institutions that highlights Shanghai's vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem.
The Shanghai Art Museum and Singapore's National Heritage Board sealed a new cooperation pact to carry out joint exhibitions, collection exchanges and professional training between the Shanghai Art Museum and Singapore's Asian Civilisations Museum.
Wang Yichuan, Party secretary and executive curator of Shanghai Art Museum, said the SSCCC framework has steadily lifted cultural collaboration. The two institutions first partnered at the fourth council meeting. Their joint show "Lim Tze Peng: A Singapore Story in Ink" opened earlier this month at the Shanghai Art Museum, marking another tangible cultural milestone under the official cooperation mechanism.
Editor: Yang Meiping