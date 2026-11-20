Shanghai and Singapore have deepened institutional cooperation across finance, innovation and cultural exchange at the seventh meeting of the Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC), held in Shanghai on Thursday.

Zhu Zhongming, Mayor of Shanghai, said the council's seven-year track record of steady, fruitful collaboration and deepening friendship between the two sides. As close neighbours and key partners, China and Singapore should seize the momentum of the meeting to lift their cooperation to a higher level.

He called for stronger alignment in trade, investment and services opening, better-connected innovation ecosystems and digital economy collaboration, exchanges on urban governance, and richer cultural and people-to-people engagement. Shanghai stands ready to work with Singapore to deliver win-win outcomes, cement interpersonal bonds, advance all-round bilateral ties and support stable growth in China-Singapore relations.

Edwin Tong, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs and Singapore's co-chair of the SSCCC, said the framework has driven expanding, more sophisticated cooperation, with pilot schemes translating innovative ideas into tangible results. Amid rapid technological change, both cities are mapping out their next phase of development.

He urged greater connectivity in finance, digital sectors, maritime affairs and trade, wider adoption of AI in manufacturing, healthcare and urban management, and joint efforts to refine innovation ecosystems. He also pushed for more collaboration on sustainability to power green transition, plus expanded knowledge and talent exchanges. Under the SSCCC banner, pilot projects can help scale proven models and take the Shanghai-Singapore partnership to new heights.