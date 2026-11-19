China, Russia and the United States agreed on Thursday to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation, reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

A joint statement following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen also outlined plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, stressing the importance of stable energy flows.

The talks marked the first face-to-face trilateral meeting of the three countries' leaders. Putin and Trump thanked China for hosting the meeting.

The three countries, all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, committed to promoting UN reform to help the organization respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfill its core mission of maintaining international peace and security.

The leaders also stressed the importance of the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities enjoyed by state officials. They agreed that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction.

Xi described the talks as positive, constructive and fruitful, saying the three countries shared common ground on safeguarding world peace. They agreed that major powers should take all countries' legitimate security concerns seriously and that dialogue and negotiation were the right way to resolve differences, he said.

As long as dialogue continued and the door remained open, there was hope for peace, Xi said. He urged the three countries to implement the consensus reached at the meeting, maintain communication and strengthen cooperation based on shared interests.

At the meeting, Xi urged the three countries to work together to prevent conflict and safeguard global stability, saying constructive relations between major powers were a necessity rather than a choice, according to China Central Television.

As major powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the three countries should set an example by working together on global challenges, he said.

"When major powers live in harmony, the world is stable; when they clash, the world is unsettled," Xi said.

He outlined four principles for managing relations: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation, and dialogue.

The countries should respect one another's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems, avoid interference in internal affairs and communicate before acting on major sensitive issues, he said.

Xi argued that conflict between major powers was not inevitable and called for preserving the postwar international order. He urged efforts to prevent nuclear war, uphold the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and ultimately achieve a world without nuclear weapons.

On economic ties, he called for combining the countries' strengths in resources, manufacturing and consumption, rather than severing trade and supply chains.

Xi also urged regular high-level exchanges, open communication channels and mechanisms to prevent and manage crises, warning that mistrust could turn minor friction into major conflict.

The three countries should encourage parties to ongoing conflicts to negotiate and pursue political and diplomatic solutions, he said.