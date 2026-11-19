DeepSeek built its reputation on coding, math and reasoning. On China's Xiaomi App Store this week, however, furious users were judging it by a different standard: whether it had killed off their boyfriends. Its rating fell to 2.6 stars out of five, with more than 6,360 negative reviews among roughly 13,000 entries, according to Zhengzai News.

"Give me back my husband," read one review, repeated five times in a row. Another user, who said they had been chatting with the same persona inside a single thread since January, compared the sudden freeze on older conversations to watching a partner suffer from sudden amnesia. Angrier commenters scolded DeepSeek with the Chinese gaming slang ni you – "your game" – as if the lab were a reckless mobile developer nerfing players' favorite romance characters overnight. The uproar followed limits DeepSeek rolled out over the weekend of November 15 to ease straining servers. The free app and website stopped continuing threads left inactive for more than about seven days, shortened single inputs to roughly 40,000 Chinese characters, and locked every chat window once a daily usage quota was hit. The paid developer API stayed on separate rules. Apple, a heavy roleplayer interviewed under her online handle, now switches between the free app and the paid service to keep chatting. Both have made her more conscious of how much she uses them. Long before November's limits, users on Xiaohongshu and Douyin were sharing ways to turn DeepSeek into a virtual romantic partner. Apple started out splitting her time between Tencent's consumer chatbot Yuanbao and DeepSeek. Months ago, she noticed Yuanbao would lose track of storylines and character traits after roughly 200 turns. DeepSeek, in her experience, held onto her setups well past 1,000 rounds of dialogue. Dedicated companion apps – Xingye, Maoxiang, Zhumengdao, FLAI – exist in China, but Apple says general-purpose tools won out for a simple reason: fewer guardrails and a cleaner screen. "Tools like DeepSeek have fewer restrictions and feel freer, and the interface and usage are much simpler," she said, noting that many players steer clear of developer APIs simply because setting them up looks too complicated.

To turn a reasoning bot into a convincing partner, users rely on prompts shared – and increasingly sold – by self-styled laoshi ("teachers") on Xiaohongshu and Douyin. Circulated as pojia zhiling ("armor-breaking prompts") and "anti-OOC" rulebooks, the templates tell the model to drop system notices and moral lectures, ban cliché romance tropes, and pace replies more like WeChat than stage directions. Apple tweaks those prompts as she chats, yet finds DeepSeek's personalities drifting toward familiar patterns. Playing so much has trained her ear off-platform: she says she can now spot "AI-smell" phrasing almost instantly in online novels and AI-generated comic dramas.

Caught Between 'Quota Anxiety' and 'Token Anxiety' The limits followed a run of service disruptions reported by Chinese outlets since October. Long chats can require substantial amounts of earlier dialogue to be processed alongside a new message. Caching reduces some of that repeated work, but keeping a conversation going still consumes computing resources. For Apple, the daily quota changed how every conversation felt. After a few hours of chatting, every window on the official app locks up – forcing her to switch to rival AIs even for ordinary work or daily-life queries. The cap introduced what she calls "quota anxiety." "Before, if I wasn't satisfied with a reply, I'd just regenerate it right away," she said. To keep playing when the main app cuts her off, Apple runs a backup through Chatbox – a third-party client wired to DeepSeek's paid API, usually selecting the older ds3.2 model for affordability – before returning to her primary app thread the next day. Paying per token brings its own buzzkill. "Unlike free access, every single sentence feels like burning money," she said. As a heavy user, watching usage tick upward makes it hard to relax into a story. On Chinese social media, where #DeepSeekUsageLimitReached trended across November 16 and 17, the backlash split the internet. Programmers and productivity users defended the caps, arguing free compute shouldn't subsidize sprawling otome roleplay. Apple takes a measured view: "Both sides' feelings are understandable," she said, though she disapproves of extreme vitriol.