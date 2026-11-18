For more than 20 days, rain or shine, Thai fan Thammarawee Lin joined other overseas admirers outside a hotel in eastern China, phones trained on the entrance for actor Zhang Linghe to emerge.

Chinese heartthrob Zhang, known for his towering height and boyish features, has rocketed to international fame with his recent hit series "Pursuit of Jade," part of a growing wave of Chinese dramas, or C-dramas, capturing the hearts of overseas watchers like Lin.

The booming popularity of C-dramas is also fuelling a new kind of tourism industry in Hengdian, as businesses cash in on foreign fans traveling to "China's Hollywood," hoping for a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.

Pressed against barricades decorated with his posters, Zhang's fans reserved their spots outside the hotel a day in advance with colourful stools to ensure the best view.

The hotel sits near Hengdian's massive film set complex, a sprawl of replica historical Chinese palaces, old Hong Kong streets and temples that serve as the stage for many period dramas and movies.

Industry insiders have taken to leaking — or selling — filming schedules and locations on social media, sending fans thronging to places like the hotel where Zhang was getting his hair and make-up done.

Lin admitted she had spent "too much" money — about 5,000 yuan (US$752) — on flights from Bangkok and a hotel room in Hengdian to see Zhang.

"If we didn't truly love him, there's no way we'd be doing this," the 46-year-old freelance translator told AFP, clutching photocards and badges featuring the actor.

"The sun might come out in a bit, but we'll still be waiting for him."