Players of Genshin Impact can now explore and engage with iconic landmarks in Shanghai, such as the Bund and Wukang Tower, directly within the game. The content is now available in China and will be available globally soon.

The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism collaborated with the game's built-in user-generated content platform, Miliastra Wonderland. Four iconic Shanghai sites become playable stages, and players can create Shanghai-inspired content:

Luminous Bund: Recreates the Huangpu River waterfront and Lujiazui skyline, allowing players to toggle between day and night and take evening cruises.

Citywalk on Wukang Road: Reimagines the plane-tree-lined Wukang–Anfu Road neighborhood using block-style miniatures, featuring foliage that changes color with the seasons.

Lantern-Lit Yuyuan Garden: Centers on traditional pavilions and the ZigZag Bridge across three lighting modes – day, dusk, and night – culminating in thousands of illuminated lanterns and parading fish lanterns after dark.

Guangfulin Relic Hunt: Split between an above-water lakeside architectural vista and an underwater journey tracing Shanghai's history from prehistoric settlements to modern-era streets.

The sandbox editor in Miliastra Wonderland, which was released in October 2025, lets players build custom stages using Genshin Impact's assets and gameplay mechanics.

The platform had nearly 100,000 creators, 128,000 stages, 120 million hours of global playtime, and 900 million stage completions in its first year.