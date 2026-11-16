China Economy Cools as New Home Prices in First-tier Cities Hold Steady in October

Exports and high-tech manufacturing kept China's economy steady in October. But domestic momentum cooled as major monthly indicators missed market forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics data said on Monday.

Industrial production highlighted a clear gap between strong supply and weak domestic demand. October's value-added industrial output rose 4.8 percent year-on-year, slowing from September's 5.5 percent pace and missing the 5.3 percent economist consensus.

Although the manufacturing PMI dipped into contraction at 49.3, industrial upgrading remained bright. High-tech manufacturing surged 17.6 percent, equipment output rose 10.6 percent, and total goods trade jumped 31.2 percent. The Index of Services Production also climbed 4.6 percent, led by a 9.2 percent gain in IT services.

Consumer spending remained fragile despite the week-long National Day holiday. October retail sales edged up 0.4 percent year-on-year to 4.65 trillion yuan (US$696 billion), falling short of the 0.8 percent forecast. Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment dropped 2.93 percent from September.

Employment offered the sole upside surprise, with the surveyed urban jobless rate dipping to 5.1 percent and beating expectations of 5.2 percent.